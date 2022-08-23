The National Women's Soccer League Championship Game is set to be played at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 29th at Audi Field in Washington D.C. The newly scheduled time slot makes it the first time the league will play its final in prime-time. CBS and Paramount+ will be your home to watch who gets crowned NWSL champs. Match coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+ and internationally on Twitch, with pre-match coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Paramount+. The game was moved from its originally scheduled time at Noon ET following a recent collaborative effort by CBS, Ally Financial, and the league.

"We are thrilled to present the NWSL Championship Game in prime time, creating more exposure and reach for this fantastic league as we showcase the best in soccer to a passionate fanbase as well as a new audience," said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president, programming, CBS Sports. "We appreciate the partnership with the NWSL and Ally, as together we make league history in a historic year, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX."

The NWSL playoffs will feature the league's top six teams, with the top two seeds earning a first round bye to the semifinals. The third and fourth seed will host a home quarterfinal against the fifth and sixth seeds on October 15-16, and the semifinals will take place on October 22-23 to determine two finalists ahead of the NWSL Championship.

"We are delighted to bring the NWSL Championship to D.C. this year and, thanks to the continued collaboration with our partners at CBS and Ally, equally excited to present the match in its first-ever prime-time slot for fans tuning in across the country," said NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman.

"As we continue to advance the women's sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve. We look forward to celebrating the end of a fantastic 10th anniversary season in person and on the air with what will surely be an exciting final."

The 2022 regular season is currently entering the final third of the season, and several teams are in contention for playoff spots between seeds two and six, with a three team race heating up for the number one seed between Portland Thorns FC, San Diego Wave FC, and Houston Dash. U.S. national team forwards Sophia Smith (Portland) and Alex Morgan (San Diego) are also in the midst of a golden boot race. Morgan is currently in the lead with 12 goals this season, but Smith is right behind her with 11 goals for her club this year.

The regular season continues with midweek action on Wednesday, as North Carolina Courage take on Portland at WakeMed Soccer Plex in Cary, North Carolina. NWSL action will continue through the weekend, and fans can watch all the action on Paramount+.