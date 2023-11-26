Serie A is back in action across Paramount+. CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Juventus

Current Records: Inter 10-1-1, Juventus 9-2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Juventus will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Inter at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Juventus comes in on five and Inter on four.

Juventus faced off against Cagliari for the first time this season, and Juventus walked away the winners. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Cagliari 2-1. That's two games straight that Juventus has won by exactly a single goal.

Meanwhile, Inter kept a clean sheet against Frosinone last Sunday. They came out on top against Frosinone by a score of 2-0. Two seems to be a good number for Inter as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Juventus is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2-1 record this season. As for Inter, they pushed their record up to 10-1-1 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Juventus skirted past Inter 1-0 in their previous meeting back in March. Will Juventus repeat their success, or does Inter have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Inter is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +121 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Juventus has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Inter.