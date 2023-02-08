The National Women's Soccer League released its official schedule on Wednesday. The full schedule features dates for the entire year and includes the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup and the regular season format. The regular season begins on March 25 with full broadcast details to be announced at a later date. Fans can watch NWSL matches on Paramount+ and CBS Sports platforms.

Opening day kicks off with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 25 with North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current at 2 p.m. ET, and a quarterfinal rematch as San Diego Wave FC host the Chicago Red Stars at 10 p.m. ET. The opening weekend will close with a quadruple-header as the Washington Spirit face OL Reign, Portland Thorns FC meet the Orlando Pride, Houston Dash face Racing Louisville FC, and Angel City FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The full schedule features 168 games over a 26-week period. There are no mid-week regular season matches and a break within the season for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. In a major change from previous seasons the the Challenge Cup will happen concurrent to the regular season and despite the break in regular season play, will also continue during the World Cup. The competition begins April 19 and will feature midweek matches while running alongside the regular season and weekend games during the World Cup regular season break.

The regular season ends on October 15, and the playoffs will begin on October 22 with a quarterfinal round. The semifinals start on November 4, and the playoffs conclude with the 2023 NWSL Championship on November 11.

Schedule arrives 45 days before regular season kicks off

The league previously announced a scheduled framework in November, but the full schedule arrives just 44 days ahead of the regular season. An earlier release of the schedule has been an issue for the NWSL in the past, and this year's announcement comes just one day earlier than last year's regular season schedule. The league teased the schedule announcement on social media, with NWSL Commissioner Berman acknowledging the tardiness.

"Grateful that this day is finally upon us...there are not enough words permitted on Twitter to explain "the why" but it doesn't much matter -- fact is, it took too long. Thank you for your passion and for holding us accountable. We will do better."

Dates to keep an eye on

Opening weekend will bring lots of excitement as Brazilian international Debhina returns to North Carolina. The midfielder was considered the biggest free agent target during the offseason, and after six seasons and multiple titles with the Courage, she is now with the Kansas City Current. The Current made major headlines during their offseason with multiple transactions in free agency, trades, and the NWSL draft, and Debinha's departure to Kansas City marked an end of an era for the Courage.

The Challenge Cup begins in April and is now in its fourth year. The annual competition has gone through different variations over the last three editions, moving from a stand-alone tournament in 2020 to a scheduled competition between preseason and the regular season. The Challenge Cup will now take place throughout the regular season, with 12 clubs divided into three groups playing double round-robin matches. The final four teams will compete in the semifinals on September 6, and the two finalists will compete in the NWSL Challenge Cup final on September 9. Winners will claim the cup, bragging rights, and a bonus pool among the players.

A possible decision day

In 2021 the league expanded the NWSL playoff format from a two-round arrangement with four teams to a three-round format with six teams. The inclusion of a quarterfinal round has allowed for more competition for playoff spots. Over the last two seasons, the playoff race has gone down the wire, coming down to the final match weekend of games to determine the final six-team playoff picture. The league may now have its own variation of a "Decision Day," with all 12 teams scheduled to conclude their regular season on Sunday, October 15. This is the first time in NWSL history, all 12 teams will compete on the final day of the regular season.

NWSL 2023 regular season schedule

March

DATE HOME AWAY STADIUM TIME (ET) Saturday, March 25 North Carolina Courage Kansas City Current WakeMed Soccer Park 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25 San Diego Wave FC Chicago Red Stars Snapdragon Stadium 10:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26 Washington Spirit OL Reign Audi Field 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26 Portland Thorns FC Orlando Pride Providence Park 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26 Houston Dash Racing Louisville FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26 Angel City FC NJ/NY Gotham FC BMO Stadium 9:00 p.m.

April

DATE HOME AWAY STADIUM TIME (ET) Saturday, April 1 Kansas City Current Portland Thorns FC Children's Mercy Park 12:50 p.m. Saturday, April 1 Chicago Red Stars Houston Dash SeatGeek Stadium 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1 Racing Louisville FC Washington Spirit Lynn Family Stadium 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC OL Reign Red Bull Arena 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 San Diego Wave FC North Carolina Courage Snapdragon Stadium 10:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2 Orlando Pride Angel City FC Exploria Stadium 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 Portland Thorns FC Houston Dash Providence Park 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 North Carolina Courage Washington Spirit WakeMed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15 Orlando Pride NJ/NY Gotham FC Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15 Chicago Red Stars Kansas City Current SeatGeek Stadium 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15 Angel City FC Racing Louisville FC BMO Stadium 10:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15 OL Reign San Diego Wave FC Lumen Field 10:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22 Kansas City Current Orlando Pride Children's Mercy Park 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22 OL Reign Chicago Red Stars Lumen Field 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 Washington Spirit Houston Dash Audi Field 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22 NJ/NY Gotham FC North Carolina Courage Red Bull Arena 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 Portland Thorns FC Racing Louisville FC Providence Park 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23 Angel City FC San Diego Wave FC BMO Stadium 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 28 Houston Dash North Carolina Courage Shell Energy Stadium 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 Racing Louisville FC OL Reign Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 Chicago Red Stars Washington Spirit SeatGeek Stadium 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29 San Diego Wave FC Orlando Pride Snapdragon Stadium 10:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29 Portland Thorns FC Angel City FC Providence Park 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30 Kansas City Current NJ/NY Gotham FC Children's Mercy Park 6:00 p.m.

May

DATE HOME AWAY STADIUM TIME (ET) Saturday, May 6 Washington Spirit San Diego Wave FC Audi Field 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6 Orlando Pride Racing Louisville FC Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6 North Carolina Courage Portland Thorns FC WakeMed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6 OL Reign Houston Dash Lumen Field 10:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7 Chicago Red Stars NJ/NY Gotham FC SeatGeek Stadium 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7 Angel City FC Kansas City Current BMO Stadium 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 12 Racing Louisville FC Chicago Red Stars Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 Houston Dash Portland Thorns FC Shell Energy Stadium 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 Angel City FC Washington Spirit BMO Stadium 10:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14 NJ/NY Gotham FC Orlando Pride Red Bull Arena 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14 North Carolina Courage OL Reign WakeMed Soccer Park 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14 Kansas City Current San Diego Wave FC Children's Mercy Park 6:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20 North Carolina Courage Angel City FC WakeMed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Orlando Pride Washington Spirit Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Kansas City Current Racing Louisville FC Children's Mercy Park 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Houston Dash San Diego Wave FC Shell Energy Stadium 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21 Portland Thorns FC Chicago Red Stars Providence Park 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21 OL Reign NJ/NY Gotham FC Lumen Field 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 26 Kansas City Current Houston Dash Children's Mercy Park 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 26 San Diego Wave FC Portland Thorns FC Snapdragon Stadium 10:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27 OL Reign Angel City FC Lumen Field 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27 Racing Louisville FC North Carolina Courage Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27 Chicago Red Stars Orlando Pride SeatGeek Stadium 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 28 Washington Spirit NJ/NY Gotham FC Audi Field 5:00 p.m.

JUNE

DATE HOME AWAY STADIUM TIME (ET) Saturday, June 3 OL Reign Portland Thorns FC Lumen Field 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3 Houston Dash Orlando Pride Shell Energy Stadium 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 Kansas City Current North Carolina Courage Children's Mercy Park 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 Washington Spirit Racing Louisville FC Audi Field 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 4 NJ/NY Gotham FC San Diego Wave FC Red Bull Arena 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4 Angel City FC Chicago Red Stars BMO Stadium 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 9 Racing Louisville FC San Diego Wave FC Lynn Family Stadium 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10 Washington Spirit Angel City FC Audi Field 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10 Chicago Red Stars North Carolina Courage SeatGeek Stadium TBA Saturday, June 10 OL Reign Kansas City Current Lumen Field 10:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11 Houston Dash NJ/NY Gotham FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11 Orlando Pride Portland Thorns FC Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17 San Diego Wave FC Angel City FC Snapdragon Stadium 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17 North Carolina Courage Orlando Pride WakeMed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17 Houston Dash OL Reign Shell Energy Stadium 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18 Racing Louisville FC NJ/NY Gotham FC Lynn Family Stadium 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 18 Chicago Red Stars Portland Thorns FC SeatGeek Stadium 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 18 Kansas City Current Washington Spirit Children's Mercy Park 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 23 Portland Thorns FC Washington Spirit Providence Park 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 Orlando Pride Kansas City Current Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24 North Carolina Courage Racing Louisville FC WakeMed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24 San Diego Wave FC OL Reign Snapdragon Stadium 10:00 p.m. Sunday, June 25 NJ/NY Gotham FC Chicago Red Stars Red Bull Arena 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25 Angel City FC Houston Dash BMO Stadium 8:00 p.m.

JULY

DATE HOME AWAY STADIUM TIME (ET) Saturday, July 1 OL Reign Racing Louisville FC Lumen Field 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Washington Spirit Orlando Pride Audi Field 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 1 North Carolina Courage Houston Dash WakeMed Soccer Park 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Chicago Red Stars San Diego Wave FC SeatGeek Stadium 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Portland Thorns FC Kansas City Current Providence Park 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2 NJ/NY Gotham FC Angel City FC Red Bull Arena 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 7 Orlando Pride OL Reign Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 7 Racing Louisville FC Kansas City Current Lynn Family Stadium 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 7 Houston Dash Chicago Red Stars Shell Energy Stadium 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 San Diego Wave FC Washington Spirit Snapdragon Stadium 10:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9 NJ/NY Gotham FC Portland Thorns FC Red Bull Arena 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 Angel City FC North Carolina Courage BMO Stadium 8:00 p.m.

AUGUST

DATE HOME AWAY STADIUM TIME (ET) Friday, August 18 Kansas City Current OL Reign Children's Mercy Park 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19 Racing Louisville FC Angel City FC Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19 Houston Dash Washington Spirit Shell Energy Stadium 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19 San Diego Wave FC NJ/NY Gotham FC Snapdragon Stadium 10:00 p.m. Sunday, August 20 Orlando Pride Chicago Red Stars Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 20 Portland Thorns FC North Carolina Courage Providence Park 10:30 p.m. Friday, August 25 Orlando Pride San Diego Wave FC Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26 Houston Dash Kansas City Current Shell Energy Stadium 8:30 p.m. Sunday, August 27 North Carolina Courage Chicago Red Stars WakeMed Soccer Park 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27 Washington Spirit Portland Thorns FC Audi Field 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27 NJ/NY Gotham FC Racing Louisville FC Red Bull Arena 5:30 p.m. Sunday, August 27 Angel City FC OL Reign BMO Stadium 8:00 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

DATE HOME AWAY STADIUM TIME (ET) Friday, September 1 Kansas City Current Angel City FC Children's Mercy Park 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2 North Carolina Courage NJ/NY Gotham FC WakeMed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2 Racing Louisville FC Portland Thorns FC Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 3 Washington Spirit Chicago Red Stars Audi Field 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 3 OL Reign Orlando Pride Lumen Field 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 3 San Diego Wave FC Houston Dash Snapdragon Stadium 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 15 Racing Louisville FC Houston Dash Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 16 NJ/NY Gotham FC Washington Spirit Red Bull Arena 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 16 San Diego Wave FC Kansas City Current Snapdragon Stadium 10:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16 Portland Thorns FC OL Reign Providence Park 10:30 p.m. Sunday, September 17 Chicago Red Stars Angel City FC SeatGeek Stadium 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17 Orlando Pride North Carolina Courage Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21 Angel City FC Orlando Pride BMO Stadium 10:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30 Washington Spirit Kansas City Current Audi Field 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30 Chicago Red Stars Racing Louisville FC SeatGeek Stadium 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30 Portland Thorns FC San Diego Wave FC Providence Park 10:30 p.m.

October

DATE HOME AWAY STADIUM TIME (ET) Sunday, October 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC Houston Dash Red Bull Arena 5:30 p.m. Sunday, October 1 OL Reign North Carolina Courage Lumen Field 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 6 Racing Louisville FC Orlando Pride Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 6 OL Reign Washington Spirit Lumen Field 10:00 p.m. Saturday, October 7 Portland Thorns FC NJ/NY Gotham FC Providence Park 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 7 North Carolina Courage San Diego Wave FC WakeMed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 7 Kansas City Current Chicago Red Stars Children's Mercy Park 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 8 Houston Dash Angel City FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 Washington Spirit North Carolina Courage Audi Field 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 NJ/NY Gotham FC Kansas City Current Red Bull Arena 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 Orlando Pride Houston Dash Exploria Stadium 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 Chicago Red Stars OL Reign SeatGeek Stadium 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 Angel City FC Portland Thorns FC BMO Stadium 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 San Diego Wave FC Racing Louisville FC Snapdragon Stadium 5:00 p.m.

NWSL Challenge Cup schedule