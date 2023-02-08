untitled-design-15.png
The National Women's Soccer League released its official schedule on Wednesday. The full schedule features dates for the entire year and includes the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup and the regular season format. The regular season begins on March 25 with full broadcast details to be announced at a later date. Fans can watch NWSL matches on Paramount+ and CBS Sports platforms.

Opening day kicks off with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 25 with North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current at 2 p.m. ET, and a quarterfinal rematch as San Diego Wave FC host the Chicago Red Stars at 10 p.m. ET. The opening weekend will close with a quadruple-header as the Washington Spirit face OL Reign, Portland Thorns FC meet the Orlando Pride, Houston Dash face Racing Louisville FC, and Angel City FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The full schedule features 168 games over a 26-week period. There are no mid-week regular season matches and a break within the season for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. In a major change from previous seasons the the Challenge Cup will happen concurrent to the regular season and despite the break in regular season play, will also continue during the World Cup. The competition begins April 19 and will feature midweek matches while running alongside the regular season and weekend games during the World Cup regular season break.

The regular season ends on October 15, and the playoffs will begin on October 22 with a quarterfinal round. The semifinals start on November 4, and the playoffs conclude with the 2023 NWSL Championship on November 11.  

Schedule arrives 45 days before regular season kicks off

The league previously announced a scheduled framework in November, but the full schedule arrives just 44 days ahead of the regular season. An earlier release of the schedule has been an issue for the NWSL in the past, and this year's announcement comes just one day earlier than last year's regular season schedule. The league teased the schedule announcement on social media, with NWSL Commissioner Berman acknowledging the tardiness. 

"Grateful that this day is finally upon us...there are not enough words permitted on Twitter to explain "the why" but it doesn't much matter -- fact is, it took too long. Thank you for your passion and for holding us accountable. We will do better."

Dates to keep an eye on

Opening weekend will bring lots of excitement as Brazilian international Debhina returns to North Carolina. The midfielder was considered the biggest free agent target during the offseason, and after six seasons and multiple titles with the Courage, she is now with the Kansas City Current. The Current made major headlines during their offseason with multiple transactions in free agency, trades, and the NWSL draft, and Debinha's departure to Kansas City marked an end of an era for the Courage.

The Challenge Cup begins in April and is now in its fourth year. The annual competition has gone through different variations over the last three editions, moving from a stand-alone tournament in 2020 to a scheduled competition between preseason and the regular season. The Challenge Cup will now take place throughout the regular season, with 12 clubs divided into three groups playing double round-robin matches. The final four teams will compete in the semifinals on September 6, and the two finalists will compete in the NWSL Challenge Cup final on September 9. Winners will claim the cup, bragging rights, and a bonus pool among the players.

A possible decision day

In 2021 the league expanded the NWSL playoff format from a two-round arrangement with four teams to a three-round format with six teams. The inclusion of a quarterfinal round has allowed for more competition for playoff spots. Over the last two seasons, the playoff race has gone down the wire, coming down to the final match weekend of games to determine the final six-team playoff picture. The league may now have its own variation of a "Decision Day," with all 12 teams scheduled to conclude their regular season on Sunday, October 15. This is the first time in NWSL history, all 12 teams will compete on the final day of the regular season. 

NWSL 2023 regular season schedule

March

DATEHOMEAWAYSTADIUMTIME (ET)
Saturday, March 25North Carolina CourageKansas City CurrentWakeMed Soccer Park2:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 25San Diego Wave FCChicago Red StarsSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 26Washington SpiritOL ReignAudi Field4:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 26Portland Thorns FCOrlando PrideProvidence Park5:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 26Houston DashRacing Louisville FCShell Energy Stadium7:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 26Angel City FCNJ/NY Gotham FCBMO Stadium9:00 p.m.

April

DATEHOMEAWAYSTADIUMTIME (ET)
Saturday, April 1Kansas City CurrentPortland Thorns FCChildren's Mercy Park12:50 p.m.
Saturday, April 1Chicago Red StarsHouston DashSeatGeek Stadium2:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 1Racing Louisville FCWashington SpiritLynn Family Stadium3:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 1NJ/NY Gotham FCOL ReignRed Bull Arena7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1San Diego Wave FCNorth Carolina CourageSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 2Orlando PrideAngel City FCExploria Stadium5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 14Portland Thorns FCHouston DashProvidence Park10:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15North Carolina CourageWashington SpiritWakeMed Soccer Park7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 15Orlando PrideNJ/NY Gotham FCExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 15Chicago Red StarsKansas City CurrentSeatGeek Stadium8:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 15Angel City FCRacing Louisville FCBMO Stadium10:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 15OL ReignSan Diego Wave FCLumen Field10:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 22Kansas City CurrentOrlando PrideChildren's Mercy Park3:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 22OL ReignChicago Red StarsLumen Field3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22Washington SpiritHouston DashAudi Field7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 22NJ/NY Gotham FCNorth Carolina CourageRed Bull Arena7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22Portland Thorns FCRacing Louisville FCProvidence Park10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23Angel City FCSan Diego Wave FCBMO Stadium8:00 p.m.
Friday, April 28Houston DashNorth Carolina CourageShell Energy Stadium8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29Racing Louisville FCOL ReignLynn Family Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29Chicago Red StarsWashington SpiritSeatGeek Stadium8:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 29San Diego Wave FCOrlando PrideSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 29Portland Thorns FCAngel City FCProvidence Park10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30Kansas City CurrentNJ/NY Gotham FCChildren's Mercy Park6:00 p.m.

May

DATEHOMEAWAYSTADIUMTIME (ET)
Saturday, May 6Washington SpiritSan Diego Wave FCAudi Field1:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 6Orlando PrideRacing Louisville FCExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 6North Carolina CouragePortland Thorns FCWakeMed Soccer Park7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 6OL ReignHouston DashLumen Field10:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 7Chicago Red StarsNJ/NY Gotham FCSeatGeek Stadium6:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 7Angel City FCKansas City CurrentBMO Stadium8:00 p.m.
Friday, May 12Racing Louisville FCChicago Red StarsLynn Family Stadium7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 12Houston DashPortland Thorns FCShell Energy Stadium8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13Angel City FCWashington SpiritBMO Stadium10:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 14NJ/NY Gotham FCOrlando PrideRed Bull Arena5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 14North Carolina CourageOL ReignWakeMed Soccer Park3:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 14Kansas City CurrentSan Diego Wave FCChildren's Mercy Park6:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20North Carolina CourageAngel City FCWakeMed Soccer Park7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20Orlando PrideWashington SpiritExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20Kansas City CurrentRacing Louisville FCChildren's Mercy Park8:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20Houston DashSan Diego Wave FCShell Energy Stadium8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21Portland Thorns FCChicago Red StarsProvidence Park5:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 21OL ReignNJ/NY Gotham FCLumen Field6:00 p.m.
Friday, May 26Kansas City CurrentHouston DashChildren's Mercy Park8:00 p.m.
Friday, May 26San Diego Wave FCPortland Thorns FCSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 27OL ReignAngel City FCLumen Field3:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27Racing Louisville FCNorth Carolina CourageLynn Family Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27Chicago Red StarsOrlando PrideSeatGeek Stadium8:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 28Washington SpiritNJ/NY Gotham FCAudi Field5:00 p.m.

JUNE

DATEHOMEAWAYSTADIUMTIME (ET)
Saturday, June 3OL ReignPortland Thorns FCLumen Field8:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 3Houston DashOrlando PrideShell Energy Stadium8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3Kansas City CurrentNorth Carolina CourageChildren's Mercy Park8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3Washington SpiritRacing Louisville FCAudi Field8:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 4NJ/NY Gotham FCSan Diego Wave FCRed Bull Arena5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4Angel City FCChicago Red StarsBMO Stadium8:00 p.m.
Friday, June 9Racing Louisville FCSan Diego Wave FCLynn Family Stadium8:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 10Washington SpiritAngel City FCAudi Field7:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 10Chicago Red StarsNorth Carolina CourageSeatGeek StadiumTBA
Saturday, June 10OL ReignKansas City CurrentLumen Field10:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 11Houston DashNJ/NY Gotham FCShell Energy Stadium7:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 11Orlando PridePortland Thorns FCExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 17San Diego Wave FCAngel City FCSnapdragon Stadium4:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 17North Carolina CourageOrlando PrideWakeMed Soccer Park7:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 17Houston DashOL ReignShell Energy Stadium8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 18Racing Louisville FCNJ/NY Gotham FCLynn Family Stadium4:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 18Chicago Red StarsPortland Thorns FCSeatGeek Stadium6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 18Kansas City CurrentWashington SpiritChildren's Mercy Park7:00 p.m.
Friday, June 23Portland Thorns FCWashington SpiritProvidence Park10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24Orlando PrideKansas City CurrentExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 24North Carolina CourageRacing Louisville FCWakeMed Soccer Park7:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 24San Diego Wave FCOL ReignSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 25NJ/NY Gotham FCChicago Red StarsRed Bull Arena5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25Angel City FCHouston DashBMO Stadium8:00 p.m.

JULY

DATEHOMEAWAYSTADIUMTIME (ET)
Saturday, July 1OL ReignRacing Louisville FCLumen Field3:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1Washington SpiritOrlando PrideAudi Field7:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 1North Carolina CourageHouston DashWakeMed Soccer Park7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1Chicago Red StarsSan Diego Wave FCSeatGeek Stadium8:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 1Portland Thorns FCKansas City CurrentProvidence Park10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 2NJ/NY Gotham FCAngel City FCRed Bull Arena5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 7Orlando PrideOL ReignExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Friday, July 7Racing Louisville FCKansas City CurrentLynn Family Stadium8:00 p.m.
Friday, July 7Houston DashChicago Red StarsShell Energy Stadium8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8San Diego Wave FCWashington SpiritSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 9NJ/NY Gotham FCPortland Thorns FCRed Bull Arena5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9Angel City FCNorth Carolina CourageBMO Stadium8:00 p.m.

AUGUST

DATEHOMEAWAYSTADIUMTIME (ET)
Friday, August 18Kansas City CurrentOL ReignChildren's Mercy Park8:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 19Racing Louisville FCAngel City FCLynn Family Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 19Houston DashWashington SpiritShell Energy Stadium8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 19San Diego Wave FCNJ/NY Gotham FCSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 20Orlando PrideChicago Red StarsExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 20Portland Thorns FCNorth Carolina CourageProvidence Park10:30 p.m.
Friday, August 25Orlando PrideSan Diego Wave FCExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 26Houston DashKansas City CurrentShell Energy Stadium8:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 27North Carolina CourageChicago Red StarsWakeMed Soccer Park2:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 27Washington SpiritPortland Thorns FCAudi Field5:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 27NJ/NY Gotham FCRacing Louisville FCRed Bull Arena5:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 27Angel City FCOL ReignBMO Stadium8:00 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

DATEHOMEAWAYSTADIUMTIME (ET)
Friday, September 1Kansas City CurrentAngel City FCChildren's Mercy Park8:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 2North Carolina CourageNJ/NY Gotham FCWakeMed Soccer Park7:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 2Racing Louisville FCPortland Thorns FCLynn Family Stadium7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 3Washington SpiritChicago Red StarsAudi Field5:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 3OL ReignOrlando PrideLumen Field6:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 3San Diego Wave FCHouston DashSnapdragon Stadium8:00 p.m.
Friday, September 15Racing Louisville FCHouston DashLynn Family Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 16NJ/NY Gotham FCWashington SpiritRed Bull Arena7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 16San Diego Wave FCKansas City CurrentSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 16Portland Thorns FCOL ReignProvidence Park10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 17Chicago Red StarsAngel City FCSeatGeek Stadium6:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 17Orlando PrideNorth Carolina CourageExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 21Angel City FCOrlando PrideBMO Stadium10:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 30Washington SpiritKansas City CurrentAudi Field7:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 30Chicago Red StarsRacing Louisville FCSeatGeek Stadium8:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 30Portland Thorns FCSan Diego Wave FCProvidence Park10:30 p.m.

October

DATEHOMEAWAYSTADIUMTIME (ET)
Sunday, October 1NJ/NY Gotham FCHouston DashRed Bull Arena5:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 1OL ReignNorth Carolina CourageLumen Field8:00 p.m.
Friday, October 6Racing Louisville FCOrlando PrideLynn Family Stadium7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 6OL ReignWashington SpiritLumen Field10:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 7Portland Thorns FCNJ/NY Gotham FCProvidence Park5:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 7North Carolina CourageSan Diego Wave FCWakeMed Soccer Park7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 7Kansas City CurrentChicago Red StarsChildren's Mercy Park8:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 8Houston DashAngel City FCShell Energy Stadium7:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 15Washington SpiritNorth Carolina CourageAudi Field5:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 15NJ/NY Gotham FCKansas City CurrentRed Bull Arena5:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 15Orlando PrideHouston DashExploria Stadium5:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 15Chicago Red StarsOL ReignSeatGeek Stadium5:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 15Angel City FCPortland Thorns FCBMO Stadium5:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 15San Diego Wave FCRacing Louisville FCSnapdragon Stadium5:00 p.m.

NWSL Challenge Cup schedule

DATEHOMEAWAYSTADIUMTIME (ET)
Wednesday, April 19Orlando PrideNorth Carolina CourageExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19NJ/NY Gotham FCWashington SpiritRed Bull Arena7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19Houston DashKansas City CurrentShell Energy Stadium8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19Angel City FCOL ReignBMO Stadium10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19San Diego Wave FCPortland Thorns FCSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3North Carolina CourageNJ/NY Gotham FCWakeMed Soccer Park7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3Houston DashChicago Red StarsShell Energy Stadium8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3OL ReignAngel City FCLumen Field10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10Washington SpiritOrlando PrideAudi Field7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17Racing Louisville FCKansas City CurrentLynn Family Stadium7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31Chicago Red StarsRacing Louisville FCSeatGeek Stadium8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31San Diego Wave FCOL ReignSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31Portland Thorns FCAngel City FCProvidence Park10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7NJ/NY Gotham FCOrlando PrideRed Bull Arena7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14Washington SpiritNorth Carolina CourageAudi Field7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14Racing Louisville FCHouston DashLynn Family Stadium8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14Kansas City CurrentChicago Red StarsChildren's Mercy Park8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28Orlando PrideNJ/NY Gotham FCExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28Angel City FCSan Diego Wave FCBMO Stadium10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28Portland Thorns FCOL ReignProvidence Park10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 21Racing Louisville FCChicago Red StarsLynn Family Stadium8:00 p.m.
Friday, July 21Portland Thorns FCSan Diego Wave FCProvidence Park10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22North Carolina CourageWashington SpiritWakeMed Soccer Park7:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 22Kansas City CurrentHouston DashChildren's Mercy Park8:00 p.m.
Friday, July 28Washington SpiritNJ/NY Gotham FCAudi Field7:00 p.m.
Friday, July 28OL ReignSan Diego Wave FCLumen Field10:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 29North Carolina CourageOrlando PrideWakeMed Soccer Park7:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 29Chicago Red StarsKansas City CurrentSeatGeek Stadium8:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 29Houston DashRacing Louisville FCShell Energy Stadium8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29Angel City FCPortland Thorns FCBMO Stadium10:00 p.m.
Friday, August 4Orlando PrideWashington SpiritExploria Stadium7:00 p.m.
Friday, August 4Kansas City CurrentRacing Louisville FCChildren's Mercy Park8:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 5NJ/NY Gotham FCNorth Carolina CourageRed Bull Arena7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 5Chicago Red StarsHouston DashSeatGeek Stadium8:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 5San Diego Wave FCAngel City FCSnapdragon Stadium10:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 6OL ReignPortland Thorns FCLumen Field6:00 p.m.