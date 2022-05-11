Real Madrid has very little for which to play as it secured its 35th La Liga title and second in three seasons with a victory against Espanyol on April 30. Los Blancos rested top scorer Karim Benzema in their next league contest and suffered a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Real Madrid (25-6-4), which has three matches remaining on its schedule, will host Levante (6-11-18) on Thursday. The Frogs are in danger of relegation as they are 19th in the La Liga standings with 29 points, six behind 17th-place Cadiz with three games left.

Kickoff at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Real Madrid is the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Levante odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Levante is the +480 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +370 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Levante vs. Real Madrid picks, you need to see what proven soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the Real Madrid vs. Levante matchup and just locked in his coveted picks and prediction. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Levante vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Levante spread: Real Madrid -1.5 (+120)

Real Madrid vs. Levante over-under: 3.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Levante money line: Real Madrid -200, Levante +480, Draw +370

RM: Los Blancos scored at least three goals in five straight matches across all competitions before Sunday's loss

LEV: The Frogs have allowed a league-high 67 tallies this season

Why you should back Real Madrid

Benzema likely will return to the lineup after receiving a rest over the weekend as Los Blancos have the chance to send Levante to La Liga 2 next season. The 34-year-old French forward has been an offensive force this campaign as he leads the league with 26 goals and ranks second with 11 assists. Benzema has scored in 12 of his last 14 matches across all competitions, amassing 19 goals in that span.

Benzema did not score in Real Madrid's 3-3 draw against Levante in the reverse fixture but did record a pair of assists. Vinicius Jr. was the offensive star in that contest as he registered two goals, including one in the 85th minute to level the contest. The 21-year-old Brazilian forward is second on Los Blancos in both goals (14) and assists (nine).

Why you should back Levante

The Frogs have earned four points in their last two games as they battled Valencia to a 1-1 draw before posting a 2-1 victory against Real Sociedad last Friday. Gonzalo Melero was the hero in the win, scoring in the 90th minute to raise his season total to five goals and pull even with Roger Marti - who scored against Real Madrid in August - for second on the team. The 28-year-old midfielder, who recorded two goals in each of his first two La Liga seasons, is two away from matching his 2020-21 total.

Melero may get some chances to score on Thursday since most of Real Madrid's focus is likely to be on Jose Luis Morales. The 34-year-old winger is Levante's top offensive threat as he leads the club with 12 goals and is one shy of the career high he set last season. Morales was kept off the scoresheet by Real Sociedad after registering five goals and four assists over his previous five matches.

