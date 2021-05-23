Juventus entered Sunday on the outside looking in when it came to UEFA Champions League qualification. But thanks to Napoli's draw, Juventus finished the day in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League. Juve needed to accumulate more points than Napoli on the final matchday and did just that, beating Bologna 4-1. Napoli, meanwhile, coughed up their lead and drew against Verona, 1-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested on the bench for the entire match, but two goals from Alvaro Morata proved to be the difference in a 4-1 win. Juventus scored twice in the first 30 minutes and the result was never in doubt. As for Napoli, they took a 1-0 lead 60 minutes in through Amir Rrahmani, but Verona responded nine minutes later to ruin their Serie A season. Napoli had 16 shots, double that of Verona, but only two were put on a frame.

Juve needed some good fortune and somehow got it, winning that fourth spot by just a point. As a result, Juve go to the UCL with Atalanta, AC Milan and Inter Milan. Napoli head to the Europa League once again.