Serie A returns to action this Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Spezia

Current Records: Napoli 17-2-1; Spezia 4-6-10

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Alberto Picco

Stadio Alberto Picco TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Spezia haven't won a game against Napoli since December of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Spezia will look to defend their home turf against Napoli at Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia are expected to lose in their upcoming game, which doesn't bode will given they lost the last time the odds were against them.

Spezia came up short against Bologna on Friday, falling 2-0. That's two games in a row now that Spezia have lost by two goals.

Meanwhile, Napoli won against Roma last Saturday with two goals and they decided to stick to that goal total again on Sunday. Napoli won by a goal and slipped past Roma 2-1. The win was familiar territory for Napoli who now have four in a row.

Spezia were close but no cigar back in September of 2022 and fell 1-0 to Napoli. Can Spezia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Odds

Napoli are a huge favorite against Spezia, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -269 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.