It was a standout day for the U.S. men's national team in Milan as four Americans started in Juventus' 1-0 win at AC Milan on Sunday. Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie started for the victors, while Christian Pulisic and Yunush Musah were in the lineup for Milan. The match is believed to be the first time four USMNT players started a Serie A match.

Weah marked the momentous occasion with an assist on the game's lone goal, scored by Manuel Locatelli in the 63rd minute. The American smartly made a long pass to Locatelli, who took a shot from distance and needed a deflection for the ball to go in the back of the net. It was his first assist of the season and added to his active spell on the right wing.

It was not all good news for the USMNT players, with Pulisic coming off shortly before halftime. Stefano Pioli was forced into making a sub after Malick Thiaw picked up a red card in the 40th minute, and in an effort to preserve the team's defensive shape, Pulisic came off for Pierre Kalulu three minutes later.

The quartet were not the only four Americans in the building, though. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhlater was in attendance for the game as he embarks on a European tour to watch other American talent on the continent and noted the progress the U.S. men's team has made in order to have so many players on the field in a marquee matchup.

"To think about these two traditional clubs and now to have four U.S. players, the opportunity to compete in a game like this, we've come a long way," he said. "I remember growing up watching Italian soccer on TV ... There was no Americans on the field then and to see what we have now, if you're an American kid watching this, the pathway's here. You can actually be in this stadium playing in a couple years' time."