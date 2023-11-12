SAN DIEGO -- Megan Rapinoe believes she tore her Achilles during the early stages of the NWSL Championship on Saturday.

"I'm pretty sure I tore my Achilles," she said in an interview on CBS Sports Golazo Network shortly after the final whistle blew at Snapdragon Stadium. The OL Reign went on to lose 2-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC in what was Rapinoe's final match.

The former U.S. women's national team player and two-time World Cup champion sustained a non-contact injury during the game and was subbed out of the match after six minutes of play. She made an attempt to press in a moment off the ball and slipped on the grass, immediately reaching towards her ankle.

After some medical attention, she walked off on her own, limping with some help from the trainers. OL Reign head coach subbed in Bethany Balcer in her place.

"This is a tough one," she added. "Definitely not how I envisioned this last one going ... So proud of the group, obviously. They put everything out there. So deserving to Gotham. They've had such a great year."

The long-time OL Reign player announced her retirement in July with Saturday night serving as her final professional match, and used the post-match interview as an opportunity to reflect on her incredible career.

"Thank you to everyone who's been on the journey all this time," Rapinoe said. "It's been amazing. Maybe besides this, I couldn't have written it any different. Just super proud of my whole career and really thankful for all that it's given me and for how long I've been able to play, so even though it was a tough night, it was still amazing and so thankful to be here."