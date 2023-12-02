AC Milan picked up another win on Saturday, and Christian Pulisic had a big hand in the victory. Pulisic tallied a beautiful goal in the 50th minute that wound up being the deciding factor in the club's win over Frosinone.

The play began innocently enough, with Milan keeper Mike Maignan taking what looked like a routine goal kick. However, he placed it perfectly down the middle of the field, and Pulisic started to pull away in a foot race with the Frosinone defenders.

Pulisic received the kick perfectly, and he fought off another defender to get into a scoring area. As the Frosinone keeper came out to challenge the shot, Pulisic chipped the ball over his head and into the net to give Milan a 2-0 lead.

That goal was Pulisic's fifth of the season with Milan and his first since Oct. 7. Milan defender Fikayo Tomori added another goal in the 74th minute, and Frosinone added a late tally for a 3-1 final score.

That win is Milan's second straight Serie A victory, and the club looks like it might have shaken off a recent winless skid. Milan now sits third in the league table, three points behind Inter Milan for second and four points behind Juventus in first place.