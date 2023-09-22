Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Genoa @ Lecce

Current Records: Genoa 1-1-2, Lecce 2-2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Via del Mare

Stadio Comunale Via del Mare TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Genoa will head out on the road to face off against Lecce at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Stadio Comunale Via del Mare. Genoa's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Last Saturday, neither Genoa nor Napoli could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Genoa's two goals came from Mattia Bani and Mateo Retegui, while Napoli got theirs from Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano.

Meanwhile, Lecce haven't lost a match yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Sunday. They played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against Monza. Nikola Krstovic scored for Lecce at minute three, while it was Andrea Colpani who put Monza on the board at minute 24.

Lecce is expected to win the match, as the experts have them listed as the +126 favorites. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Genoa.

The draws rounded Genoa's record out to 1-1-2 and Lecce's to 2-2-0. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.

Odds

Lecce is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +126 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Genoa won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Lecce.