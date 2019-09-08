2019 US Open: Men's final time, how to watch, stream, live updates, scores, results, TV channel

The tennis season is nearing its end and the top players will take to Queens for the fourth and final Grand Slam of 2019. The US Open returned to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows on Aug. 26 and wraps up Sept. 8. Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams for the women's title on Saturday. On the men's side, Rafael Nadal faces Daniil Medvedev on Sunday for the title.

In the round of 16, both the 2018 men's and women's singles champions lost out on their bid to defend their titles. Novak Djokovic, who was aiming for his fifth Grand Slam title in his last six attempts, withdrew with a shoulder injury in the middle of the third set against Stan Wawrinka. The US Open crowd did not seem to be understanding of the situation, and booed Djokovic as he walked off the court.

Earlier this year, Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the longest Wimbledon final ever, and that came after winning the Australian Open in January, where he defeated Rafael Nadal. At the French Open championship in June, it was Nadal who put a stop to Djokovic's streak in the semifinals. Djokovic, 32, has pushed his career Grand Slam championship total to 16 titles, behind only Nadal's 18 and Federer's 20.

The World No. 1 Naomi Osaka was upset by 13th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets, 5-4, 7-6. Osaka had followed up her first career Grand Slam title in New York last year with a three-set victory over Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open in January. She became the first woman to win consecutive Grand Slam singles titles since Serena Williams in 2015, and was the first player to follow up her first Grand Slam singles title with another at the next event since Jennifer Capriati in 2001. At the French Open, Osaka was upset in the third round, and lost in the first round at Wimbledon.

Here is all of the information you need to know about the 2019 US Open.

Where: Queens, New York

When: Aug. 26 to Sept. 8

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, WatchESPN app

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Today's Notable Matches

(all times eastern)

Men's final

Rafael Nadal (2) vs. Daniil Medvedev (5), 4 p.m.

Draws, matchups

On the women's side, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova renewed their rivalry in the first round, with Williams winning in straight sets. Its the 19th consecutive time Williams has beaten Sharapova. You can read more about that here. Williams advanced to her 10th US Open final on Thursday with a straight sets victory over No. 5 Elina Svitolina. Williams will face No. 15 Bianca Andreescu in the final on Saturday. The two previously faced each other at the Rogers Cup last month, in which Andreescu led 3-1 in the first set before Williams was forced to retire from the match with back spasms.

Rafael Nadal will face Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals on Friday. With Djokovic out, a path for Nadal and Roger Federer to face each other became more of a possibility. Federer was knocked out in the quarterfinals by 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in five sets. Throughout their storied rivalry, Nadal and Federer had never faced each other at the US Open. A matchup between the two would have only happened if they meet in the final.

Tournament schedule

Aug. 26-27: Men's & Women's Round 1

Aug. 28-29: Men's & Women's Round 2

Aug. 30-31: Men's & Women's Round 3

Sept. 1-2: Men's & Women's Round of 16

Sept. 3-4: Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

Sept. 5: Women's Semifinals

Sept. 6: Men's Semifinals

Sept. 7: Women's Final

Sept. 8: Men's Final

