Novak Djokovic remains on course to make history as he prepares to face Alexander Zverev on Friday in the men's singles semifinals at the 2021 U.S. Open. Djokovic is seeking his record 21st grand slam title and would become the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a calendar-year Slam. But first up is Zverev, who beat Djokovic in the semifinals on his way to the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic is the top-ranked player in the world and is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 grand slams, while Zverev is ranked fourth and has not won a Grand Slam. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev preview

Djokovic will be eager to atone for his misstep in Tokyo, when he won the first set 6-1 and was up 3-2 before winning just one more game. The Serb is 6-3 in matchups with Zverev, but the German will come in with confidence from that last meeting and is on an upward trajectory. Djokovic comes off a draining three-hour battle with Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals, while the 25-year-old Zverev got past Lloyd Harris in three sets. The 34-year-old Djokovic also played in the final match Wednesday night, so he will have little recovery time.

Both players will be facing pressure, but Djokovic has dealt with a lot over his career and will be locked in on his chance at history. Zverev, meanwhile, has won 16-straight matches since Wimbledon and will be facing pressure to win his first Grand Slam. He was on the brink of the U.S. Open title last year, but Dominic Thiem staged an epic comeback from two sets down to win in a fifth-set tie-break. But Zverev didn't have to get through Djokovic, who was disqualified for an outburst in his fourth-round match, Nadal (coronavirus concerns) or Federer (injury).

