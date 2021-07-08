The 2021 Wimbledon schedule continues on with a spot in the men's singles final on the line when Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz square off on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET in a Wimbledon 2021 semifinal at Centre Court at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. The No. 7 seed, Berrettini defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Hurkacz, the No. 14 seed, pulled off a shocking straight-sets upset of eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer. The winner of the semifinal will face either five-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in Sunday's final.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Berrettini as a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Berrettini vs. Hurkacz odds, with Hurkacz listed as a +190 underdog.

Calvert is the handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, the last Australian title won by someone other than Djokovic or Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1. Anyone following his picks is way up.



Berrettini vs. Hurkacz preview

Berrettini enters Friday's semifinal on a roll. In his last 27 matches, he has lost just three, and those came to Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, who are all ranked in the top-six in the world. He also has won 10 consecutive grass court matches.

The 25-year-old Italian rides a powerful serve. At Wimbledon 2021 he has a tournament-best 79 aces, which is 17 more than the next best player. His fastest serve speed of 139 MPH ranks second in the entire field.

To reach the final, he will have to defeat Hurkacz. The 24-year-old is playing in his first grand slam semifinal and is the first Polish man to reach the last four at Wimbledon since Jerzy Janowicz in 2013. He is looking to become the first man from his country to reach the final in the Open Era.

Hurkacz and Berrettini have played only once before, with Hurkacz emerging victorious. In that match, which was played on an outdoor hard court in Miami in 2019, Hurkacz converted all three break point opportunities while saving four of five break point chances against him in a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

How to make Berrettini vs. Hurkacz picks



