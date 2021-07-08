World No. 1 Novak Djokovic can take another step toward completing the calendar grand slam when he faces Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Friday in a 2021 Wimbledon semifinal at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Djokovic, 34, won the first two legs of the grand slam -- the Australian and French Opens -- earlier this year. If he's able to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open he would become just the third man -- and first in the modern era -- to win all four slams in the same calendar year. On Friday he will face Shapovalov, who will be playing in his first grand slam semifinal. The start time for the match is 10:30 a.m. ET.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Djokovic as a -1400 betting favorite in the latest Djokovic vs. Shapovalov odds, with Shapovalov listed at +700 as the underdog. You can also pick whether Djokovic will cover the 6.5-game spread and how many games the match will last, among other 2021 Wimbledon prop bet wagering options. Before making any Shapovalov vs. Djokovic picks, you need to see the Wimbledon 2021 predictions from SportsLine tennis handicapper Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the renowned handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, the last Australian title won by someone other than Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1. Anyone following his picks is way up.

Now, Calvert has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2021 odds and released his coveted best bets for Djokovic vs. Shapovalov. He's sharing his expert Wimbledon 2021 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Djokovic vs. Shapovalov preview

Djokovic has barely been pushed so far at Wimbledon, dropping only one set in five matches. That came in the opening set of his opening match -- he has won 15-straight sets since and has been pushed to a tiebreaker only once.

Djokovic has owned the career series against Shapovalov. The Serb has won all six career meetings between the players, winning all but two sets. In their most recent match, at the ATP Cup in Australia earlier this year, Djokovic swept Shapovalov 7-5, 7-5.

But Shapovalov, who is the third Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon semifinals, has the kind of game to give Djokovic trouble. The lefty can overpower opponents with his serve and his electric forehand. In five matches at Wimbledon 2021 he has hit 59 aces, which ranks fifth in the field. His fastest serve speed of 137 MPH is tied for third.

That serve came in the fifth set of Wednesday's quarterfinal win over Karen Khachanov, suggesting that fitness will not be an issue. In that match, Shapovalov had 18 aces (to Khachanov's three), won 86 percent of his first serves and hit 59 winners.

How to make Djokovic vs. Shapovalov picks

Who will win the Djokovic vs. Shapovalow Wimbledon 2021 semifinal match? Calvert has two wagers, both that would pay more than 7-1. Be sure to check out Calvert's picks and analysis before making your Wimbledon 2021 bets for the men's semifinals.

Who wins Djokovic vs. Shapovalov in the 2021 Wimbledon men's semifinal? And what wagers does Calvert like? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's best bets for Shapovalov vs. Djokovic, all from the famed tennis handicapper who called Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, and find out.