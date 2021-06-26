Novak Djokovic is the consensus No. 1 player in men's tennis. Following an impressive win at the French Open, he will aim for a 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2021. When the action begins on Monday, June 28, patrons will be treated to the first Grand Slam action at the All England Club since 2019 after the 2020 event was cancelled due to pandemic concerns.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Djokovic as the betting favorite at -110. Two players, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, are listed at +600. From there, Roger Federer has the fourth-best 2021 Wimbledon odds at +800. Before making your men's 2021 Wimbledon picks or predictions, you need to see who tennis expert Sean Calvert is backing.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls. Anyone following his tennis picks is way up.

Top 2021 Wimbledon men's predictions

There are big names in the mix at Wimbledon and many could be seen as appealing in the betting market. However, Federer is one of Calvert's fades for the tournament. In fact, Calvert believes that Federer "looks much too short in the betting at +800," citing his age at 39 and struggling recent form.

Federer hasn't won a Grand Slam title since the 2018 Australian Open. More importantly, he is recovering from two knee surgeries in 2020 and recently dropped a winnable match in Halle. There is, of course, a chance he recaptures the magic, but Calvert believes strongly that Federer is a fade at +800, even as he pursues a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

How to make 2021 Wimbledon men's picks

