The winner of a record eight Wimbledon singles titles, Roger Federer will try to advance to another Wimbledon semifinal on Wednesday when he takes on Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Wimbledon bracket at Centre Court of The All England Lawn Tennis Club. The 39-year-old Federer is playing in his record 18th Wimbledon quarterfinal and is the oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist since Major Ritchie was a semifinalist in 1919 at the age of 48. Up next on the Wimbledon 2021 schedule for Federer is a match with Hubert Hurkacz, who upset Daniil Medvedev in a rain-delayed match on Tuesday. The match will follow the first quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Marton Fucsovics, which is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Roger Federer vs. Hubert Hurkacz preview

No one has been better on the Wimbledon grass than Federer. In addition to his record eight singles titles, he has won a record 105 matches at Wimbledon. That is tied with clay court savant Rafael Nadal, who has won 105 matches at the French Open, for the most match victories at any grand slam.

The two players have faced each other once before. In 2019, Federer beat Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4 on the hard court at Indian Wells. In that match Federer took advantage of Hurkacz's second serve, winning 13 of 24 points, and converted on two of three break-point opportunities.

But Hurkacz, now 24, is a much improved player. He was ranked 67th in the world when he faced Federer two years ago; he's ranked 18th now. This year has been his best yet, with two tournament wins: Miami and Delray Beach.

Though both of those wins were on outdoor hard courts, Hurkacz has shown that he has a game for grass. In four matches at Wimbledon the big-serving Hurkacz (his fastest serve speed of 136 MPH ranks as the fourth-fastest in the field) has held 95.5 percent of the time. He has won 81.0 percent of his first serve points, which ranks ninth in the field.

