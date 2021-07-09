Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia looks to win her second career grand slam when she takes on Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the 2021 Wimbledon women's singles championship match on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. Barty advanced to the Wimbledon finals by defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany on Thursday. In the other semifinal, Pliskova rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. This will be the second meeting of the year between the two. Barty defeated Pliskova in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open in April.

Barty, 25, has 11 singles titles, including the 2019 French Open. Pliskova, meanwhile, has won 16 singles titles, but is still searching for her first grand slam championship.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, Mair cashed in huge at the 2020 French Open. He picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open.

Top 2021 Wimbledon women's finals predictions

Mair has seen both players and expects a highly competitive and dynamic match. Barty has continued her dominance, posting a 34-6 match record on the year. She is also perfect on grass surfaces in 2021 at 6-0, and is 58-16 in her career on grass. She is looking for her first Wimbledon championship after winning the 2019 French Open. She is eyeing her fourth tournament win of the year, having won at Melbourne in January and Miami and Stuttgart in April.

Barty, who turned pro in 2010, has compiled a 286-100 all-time record, including a 46-23 mark in grand slam events. Her breakout year was in 2017, when she won her first WTA title at the Malaysian Open. This is her eighth appearance at Wimbledon and the first time she has advanced past the fourth round. She has finished as the top-ranked women's player in the world the past two years.

Pliskova has turned her year around after coming off three consecutive early tournament exits, including in the second round at the French Open. She lost in the first round at Berlin and Eastbourne leading up to Wimbledon. She has come out strong in this tournament, however, winning in straight sets in her first five matches before being taken to three sets in the semifinals. She also reached the finals of the Italian Open in May.

Pliskova has played well on grass, compiling a 58-26 mark on the surface in her career. Pliskova had struggled at Wimbledon with five consecutive second-round exits from 2013 to 2017. She reached the fourth round in her next two appearances. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 tournament, Pliskova continued to improve and is now competing in her second grand slam final, and first since the 2016 U.S. Open.

How to make 2021 Wimbledon women's singles picks

