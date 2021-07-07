Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia takes on veteran Angelique Kerber of Germany in the women's Wimbledon 2021 semifinals on Thursday in London. Barty cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ajla Tomljanovic in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Kerber also won in straight sets, stopping Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-3. This will be the first meeting between the two since Barty posted a 7-5, 6-1 victory in the third round at the Wuhan Open in September 2018. Earlier that year, Kerber defeated Barty 6-4, 6-4 to win the Sydney International Tournament, the warmup to the Australian Open. Thursday's semifinal showdown is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Barty as the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) on the money line, while Kerber is a +175 underdog in the latest 2021 Wimbledon odds. Kerber, 33, has compiled 13 career singles titles, including the 2018 Wimbledon championship. Barty, 25, has 11 singles titles, including the 2019 French Open.

Ashleigh Barty vs. Angelique Kerber preview

Mair has seen both players and expects a highly competitive match. Kerber, who turned pro at age 15, has won 66 percent of her singles matches and has three grand slam wins -- the 2016 Australian Open, the 2016 U.S. Open and 2018 Wimbledon. Her best showing at the French Open was reaching the quarterfinals in both 2012 and 2018.

Kerber has been on a roll of late and is coming off a first-place finish at the Bad Homburg, a tournament leading up to Wimbledon. Kerber has played well on grass this year, going 11-1. She is 19-10 overall, and is 28th in the WTA Tour rankings. Her semifinal appearance is the farthest she has advanced in a grand slam since winning Wimbledon three years ago.

Barty continues her dominance and has won 33 of 39 matches in 2021. She is also 5-0 on grass this year and 57-16 in her career. She reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before losing in the second round at the French Open. Despite those setbacks, she has posted three tournament wins already this year, winning at Melbourne in January and Miami and Stuttgart in April.

Barty, who turned pro in 2010, has won 73.7 percent of her matches, first becoming the top-ranked player in the world in June 2019. She took a break from the sport in 2015, but returned a year later and had a breakout year in 2017, when she won her first WTA title at the Malaysian Open. She also helped lead Australia to a runner-up finish at the 2019 Fed Cup.

