Veteran Angelique Kerber of Germany, who is looking to reach her third Wimbledon final, takes on Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Tuesday in the 2021 Wimbledon women's quarterfinals. The match is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. ET from London. Kerber advanced in the 2021 Wimbledon bracket with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Cori Gauff in the fourth round, while Muchova defeated Paula Badosa Gibert 7-6 (6), 6-4. This will be the first meeting between the two this year. Kerber, 33, has compiled 13 career singles titles, including the 2018 Wimbledon championship. Muchova, 24, has one WTA championship and two ITF titles.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Kerber as the -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) on the money line, while Muchova is a +120 underdog in the latest Kerber vs. Muchova odds. The 2021 Wimbledon odds list the game total at 21.5 and Kerber is a -1.5 favorite in game handicap betting.

Angelique Kerber vs. Karolina Muchova preview

Mair has seen both players and has been impressed with Kerber's big-match production. Kerber, who turned pro in 2003, has won 65 percent of her singles matches and has grand slam wins at the Australian Open (2016), U.S. Open (2016) and Wimbledon (2018). Her best showing at the French Open was reaching the quarterfinals in both 2012 and 2018.

Kerber, who has a 2-0 record against Muchova, is coming off a first-place finish at the Bad Homburg, a tournament leading up to Wimbledon. Kerber has played well on grass this year, going 10-1. She is 18-10 overall, and is 28th in the WTA Tour rankings. Her appearance in the quarterfinals is the furthest she has gone in a Grand Slam since winning Wimbledon three years ago.

Muchova, who reached the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, is looking for her first career Grand Slam championship. She has had a solid season so far, going 17-5 on the year and is 4-1 on grass surfaces. At the French Open, Muchova reached the third round before losing to Sloane Stephens. In her last tournament, she was upset by Veronika Kudermetova in the first round at Berlin, but has rebounded nicely at Wimbledon.

Muchova, who turned pro in 2013, has won 67.7 percent of her matches and is ranked 22nd in the world. She rose to prominence in 2018 at the U.S. Open when she defeated 12th-ranked Garbine Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion. A year later, she upset tournament favorite Karolina Pliskova to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

How to make 2021 Wimbledon women's quarterfinal picks

