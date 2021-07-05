Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia are hoping to reach their first career grand slam semifinal when they meet in the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Sabalenka advanced to her first ever Grand Slam quarterfinal when she outlasted Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, while Jabeur defeated Iga Swiatek of Poland 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. This is the furthest Jabeur has advanced in a Grand Slam event since reaching the quarterfinals of the 2020 Australian Open. Sabalenka has 10 career singles titles and is ranked No. 4 in the world as of June 28. Jabeur has won one WTA singles championship as well as 11 ITF titles. She is ranked No. 24.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Ons Jabeur preview

Mair has seen how both players have grown over the past several months with both picking up victories in non-Grand Slam events. Sabalenka won at Abu Dhabi in January and then again at Madrid in May. She also reached the finals at Stuttgart in April, losing in the championship to Ashleigh Barty, the current top-ranked player in the world.

Sabalenka, 23, is a relative newcomer to the women's tennis scene, first rising to prominence by helping lead the Belarus Fed Cup team to a runner-up finish in 2017. She continued to have more success on the WTA Tour and reached four finals in 2018. She finished both 2018 and 2019 as the 11th ranked singles player in the world.

Jabeur has been coming on strong, winning at Birmingham in June and taking runner-up at Charleston in April.

At last month's French Open, Jabeur defeated Astra Sharma to advance to the third round of a major for the sixth consecutive time. She then beat Magda Linette, advancing to the fourth round for a second time at the French Open, where she lost to Coco Gauff. She followed that up with her first WTA Tour win at the Birmingham Classic.

