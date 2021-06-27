Serena Williams has failed in her last 12 attempts to win her 24th career grand slam singles title and pull even with Margaret Court for most all-time. Williams will begin her quest for that elusive crown when 2021 Wimbledon commences on Monday, June 28. With world No. 1 and top seed Ashleigh Barty (hip) and second seed Simona Halep (calf) not likely to be at full strength, and the second-ranked Naomi Osaka skipping Wimbledon 2021, the seventh-seeded Williams may have a strong chance to record her first grand slam victory since the 2017 Australian Open.

A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams is listed at 7-1, while Barty is the 6-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Wimbledon odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Two-time winner Petra Kvitova, sixth seed Bianca Andreescu, 2017 titleholder Garbine Muguruza and No. 8 seed Iga Swiatek come in at 10-1. Before making your women's 2021 Wimbledon picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Gavin Mair has to say.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls.

Prior to the women's final in last year's French Open, Mair picked Swiatek to win (-163) and do so in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts. Anyone who has followed his tennis picks is way up.

Top 2021 Wimbledon women's predictions

Despite the fact she is the 6-1 favorite, Mair is fading Barty. After skipping the majority of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 25-year-old Australian showed no signs of rust in the early going this year. Barty won three of her first seven tournaments in 2021, reached the final in another and made it to the quarterfinals on two other occasions.

However, injuries have been haunting Barty, as she was forced to retire from her last two competitions with arm and hip issues. Having had less than a month to recuperate and regain her top form, joining Court (three) and Evonne Goolagong (two) as the only Aussie women to win the Wimbledon singles title could prove to be a difficult task for Barty.

