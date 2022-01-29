It has all lined up for Rafael Nadal to set the Grand Slam record at the 2022 Australian Open, but he needs to get past Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's men's singles final. The sixth-seeded Spaniard can win his 21st Grand Slam if he can beat the second-seeded and world No. 2 Medvedev. That would break a three-way tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for the men's all-time record. Djokovic was sent home before the tournament in a COVID vaccination controversy, while Federer is recovering from knee surgery. Nadal defeated Matteo Berrettini in a quarterfinal late Thursday night, while Medvedev got past Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday morning. Nadal is 3-1 head-to-head, but Medvedev won the latest matchup, in 2020 in London.

Rafael Nadal vs. Daniil Medvedev preview

The two most recent meetings were battles at the ATP Finals, with both losing after blowing chances to serve for the win. Nadal missed much of last season with a foot injury, but he has come back strong. He won the warm-up tournament at Adelaide earlier this month, beating Maxime Cressy in the final, and he had an easier road to get here. Medvedev was tested by Cressy and Nick Kyrgios and was two sets down to Felix Auger Aliassime in his quarterfinal.

The 35-year-old Nadal lost just one set before the quarterfinal, and he has played 196 games in Melbourne, compared to 242 for the Russian. Nadal beat Medvedev to win the 2019 U.S. Open title and he has far more experience under this pressure. Nadal is not known for his hard-court prowess, but he is 27-5 on the surface the past three seasons. Medvedev is known for his deep return position, but Nadal's varied offense has helped him exploit that in previous meetings.

