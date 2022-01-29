World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has won two grand slam titles in her career thus far, but neither have come on a hard court. She has a chance to capture her first on Saturday as she battles 27th-seeded American Danielle Collins in the 2022 Australian Open women's singles final. The top-seeded Barty won her first major on clay, as she defeated Marketa Vondrousova in the 2019 French Open, and topped Karolina Pliskova last year on grass at Wimbledon.

Barty vs. Collins is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Collins vs. Barty odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Barty as the -500 favorite (risk $500 to win $100), while Collins is a +380 underdog. There are a variety of other Barty vs. Collins picks on the board such as total match games, with the over-under set at 19.5.

A renowned women's tennis handicapper, Mair has cashed in huge in the past. In the 2020 French Open, Mair picked Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts.

He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open.

Ashleigh Barty vs. Danielle Collins preview

Barty has dominated the competition in Melbourne, losing a total of only 21 games while recording six straight-set victories. The 25-year-old from Ipswich, Queensland earned her first appearance in the final of this tournament by knocking off American Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 in just 62 minutes.

She is the first Australian woman to reach the final since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and looks to end the country's 42-year title drought in the tournament that began after Chris O'Neil was victorious in 1978. Barty has yet to lose a match this year, winning 10 straight -- the last nine in straight sets. She has dropped a total of 21 games in this event and more than three in a set only once.

Collins is putting on her best performance in a grand slam tournament since the 2020 French Open, where she lost to Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals. The 28-year-old from Florida has posted back-to-back straight-set victories, defeating Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1 in the semis, after rallying from first-set losses in her previous two matches. Collins lost her first three career meetings with Barty before registering a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the second round at Adelaide last year.

