It's a cagey veteran against a rising star in the 2022 French Open men's single final on Sunday as Rafael Nadal takes on Casper Ruud. Nadal seeks to extend his records for French Open and Grand Slam titles, while Ruud is making his first Grand Slam final appearance. Nadal has won 13 times in Paris and has 21 Grand Slam championships Ruud became the first Norwegian to reach a Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open in April and is the first to play for a Grand Slam trophy. Nadal was in a fight with Alexander Zverev in his semifinal on Friday, up a set and headed to a tiebreak in the second, but the German suffered a serious ankle injury and had to retire from the match. Ruud defeated Marin Cilic in a match that was interrupted for almost 15 minutes in the third set by an activist who attached herself to the net.

Rafael Nadal vs. Casper Ruud preview

Nadal has dominated at Roland Garros since winning the title there for the first time as a 19-year-old. He got a reprieve by not having to play what was looking like it could be an epic match with Zverev. The Spaniard came in with questions after tweaking a foot injury last month in Rome, but he has been displaying his legendary resolve in Paris. He got past rival Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and was in a battle with the third-ranked Zverev in the semis.

Nadal has never lost a final at Roland Garros and will be facing a player who will no doubt be dealing with nerves. The 36-year-old has seen it all during his dominant career at Roland Garros, and he will hammer Ruud's backhand with his lefty forehand and make the Norwegian respond. Calvert said before the tournament that he thought this could be Nadal's swan song at Roland Garros, and if that's the case, the Spaniard will be sure to leave it all on the court.

Ruud is ranked just one spot below Nadal, at No. 6 in the ATP rankings, and he has been the best player on clay since the start of 2020. He is 21-5 on the surface this season and 66-16 since the start of the 2020 season. The two have never faced off before, but their numbers in Paris are very similar. Nadal is at 112 in combined service points won/return points won, while Ruud is at 110. In terms of hold of serve/break of serve, Nadal is 121 and Ruud is at 114.

The 23-year-old has won seven ATP 250 tournaments, and six were on clay courts. He won three straight last summer, at Bastad, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel. The Norwegian also should have the clear fitness edge. Nadal has played a ton of tennis over the past two weeks, and his foot injury is a danger to flare up at any time. The Spaniard also has been very up-and-down in his run to the final, looking like his old self against Djokovic but mediocre in his other matches.

How to make Nadal vs. Ruud picks

