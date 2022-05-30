Two of the greatest men's tennis players of all-time -- Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic -- collide in a blockbuster quarterfinal match on Tuesday at the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. Nadal owns 21 career grand slam titles, the most of all-time. Djokovic is tied for second with Roger Federer, with 20. Tuesday's match will be the 59th career meeting between the rivals. The winner will advance to the semifinals and face either Alexander Zverev or Carlos Alcaraz.

For Tuesday, Djokovic is a -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Nadal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Nadal is a +175 underdog. The over-under for total games is 36.5. The match will not begin before 2:45 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 French Open picks, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In the Miami Open in 2018, he did even better, correctly calling 100-1 long shot John Isner to win the title. And in 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1. Anyone following his picks is way up.

Now, Calvert has locked in on the 2022 French Open men's quarterfinal matchup featuring Djokovic vs. Nadal and revealed his best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top Djokovic vs. Nadal predictions

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Djokovic enters Tuesday's quarterfinal on a roll. He has won nine straight matches without giving up a set. In the round of 16 on Monday, he blitzed 15th-seeded Diego Schwartzman in straight sets (6-1, 6-3, 6-3).

Through four rounds at the 2022 French Open, Djokovic has been serving extremely well. He has hit 31 aces, has landed 71 percent of his first serves in and has converted 77 percent of points behind his first serve. He has held serve in 49 out of 52 games, saving 14 of 17 break points along the way.

However Nadal has owned the all-time series between the two rivals on clay. The Spaniard, who's No. 5 in the world, has won 18 of the 26 completed matches on the clay, including six of eight at Roland Garros. On other surfaces, Djokovic leads 22-10.

Nadal has been almost unbeatable on the red clay of Roland Garros. He owns 13 French Open titles, the most of all-time. Since making his French Open debut in 2005, he is 109-3 in Paris.

How to make Nadal vs. Djokovic picks

Calvert is leaning under 36.5 total games (+100), but he has two even stronger bets, including a prop that returns almost 2-1. Be sure to see Calvert's picks and analysis before making your French Open 2022 picks for the men's quarterfinal.

Who wins Nadal vs. Djokovic in the 2022 French Open men's quarterfinal? And what plus-money wager does Calvert like? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's best bets for Djokovic vs Nadal, all from the tennis handicapper with a history of making big calls.