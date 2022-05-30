The 2022 French Open continues on Tuesday with a slate of highly interesting matches at Roland Garros. In one women's quarterfinal of great intrigue, Coco Gauff takes on Sloane Stephens in a battle between American players. The match is set to begin at 7:30 am ET in Paris. The winner will face the victor between Leylah Fernandez and Martina Trevisan in a heavily anticipated semifinal matchup.

Gauff is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Gauff vs. Stephens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Stephens listed as the underdog at +160 (risk $100 to win $160). Caesars sets the over-under for total games at 20.5, with Gauff favored by 3.5 games. Before making any 2022 French Open picks, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls. He also correctly backed Barbora Krejcikova in the 2021 French Open final.

Now, Mair has locked in on the 2022 French Open women's quarterfinal matchup featuring Gauff vs. Stephens and revealed his best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top Gauff vs. Stephens predictions

Mair understands that this is quite a riveting battle between popular and interesting players. Gauff, the No. 18 seed, is just 18 years old, recently celebrating her high school graduation. Gauff was a quarterfinalist at the 2021 French Open, becoming the youngest women's player to reach the final eight in more than a decade.

In addition, Gauff's 2021 run came to an end with a loss to Barbora Krejcikova in close-fought fashion, with her opponent becoming the champion. Gauff is playing quite well in Paris, and she is known for a well-balanced game.

Stephens did not arrive at Roland Garros in her best form, but she has turned it on under the brightest lights in tennis. Her last grand slam quarterfinal run came at the 2019 French Open, and she defeated Jil Teichmann in the fourth round, losing only two games in the process.

She has a clear ability to rise to the moment in major competitions, and Stephens owns a victory over Gauff in their only head-to-head battle at the 2021 U.S. Open in New York.

How to make Stephens vs. Gauff picks

In addition to his in-depth overall knowledge, Mair has released two strong bets: the outright winner and a handicap on the game spread. Be sure to see Mair's picks and analysis before locking in your 2022 French Open picks for the women's quarterfinals.

Who wins Gauff vs. Stephens in the 2022 French Open women's quarterfinal? And what other pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's best bets for Stephens vs Gauff, all from the famed tennis handicapper who has crushed his Grand Slam tennis picks.