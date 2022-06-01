The 2022 French Open has only three remaining matches on the women's side. On Thursday, Coco Gauff faces Martina Trevisan in a semifinal matchup with a berth in a grand slam final on the line. The match is set to begin at 10:30 am ET in Paris. The winner will face either top-seeded Iga Swiatek or Daria Kasatkina for the 2022 French Open title.

Gauff is a -310 favorite (risk $310 to win $100) in the latest Gauff vs. Trevisan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Trevisan listed as the underdog at +230 (risk $100 to win $230). Caesars sets the over-under for total games at 20.5, with Gauff favored by 4.5 games. Before making any 2022 French Open picks, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine tennis expert Gavin Mair.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls. He also correctly backed Barbora Krejcikova in the 2021 French Open final.

Now, Mair has locked in on the 2022 French Open women's semifinal matchup featuring Gauff vs. Trevisan and revealed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks.

Top Gauff vs. Trevisan predictions

Mair is forecasting a wildly interesting matchup between Gauff and Trevisan. Both players are seeking their first grand slam final appearance, and Gauff became just the third American in two decades to reach a major semifinal before turning 19 years old. She was impressive in dismantling Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinal and Elise Mertens in the fourth round, and Gauff has yet to lose a set in the tournament. That came on the heels of a quarterfinal appearance in 2021, when she became the youngest player to reach that round in more than a decade at Roland Garros. Gauff is known for her balance, and she has spoken openly about a more relaxed approach that has helped her to succeed in Paris.

Gauff is facing a versatile and creative opponent in Trevisan. She is on a 10-match winning streak, playing the best tennis of her career in the process. Trevisan won a WTA event just before coming to the French Open, and she is a clay court specialist. Her creativity and experience should be valuable in this setting, and Trevisan defeated Gauff in the only match between the two players at the 2020 French Open.

How to make Gauff vs. Trevisan picks

In addition to his in-depth overall knowledge, Mair has released two strong bets: the over-under and a strong play on the winning outcome. Be sure to check out Mair's picks and analysis before locking in your own 2022 French Open picks for the women's semifinals.

Who wins Gauff vs. Trevisan in the 2022 French Open women's semifinal? And what other pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's best bets for Gauff vs. Trevisan, all from the famed tennis handicapper who has crushed his Grand Slam tennis picks, and find out.