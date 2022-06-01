World No. 1 Iga Swiatek can move one step closer to her second grand slam singles title when she squares off against 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the 2022 French Open semifinals on Thursday at Roland Garros in Paris. Swiatek, who turned 21 earlier this week, has won 33 straight matches. She is two victories away from her second French Open singles title in three years. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Kasatkina is playing in her first career grand slam singles semifinal. The winner will advance to the final and face either American Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan.

Thursday's semifinal match is set to begin no earlier than 9 a.m. ET. Swiatek has been installed as a -1000 favorite (risk $1,000 to win $100) in the latest Swiatek vs. Kasatkina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Kasatkina listed as the underdog at +600.

Swiatek vs. Kasatkina preview

Swiatek's 33-match winning streak is the third longest since 2000. Only Venus Williams, who won 35 straight in 2000, and Serena Williams, who won 34 in a row in 2013, have compiled longer streaks. Swiatek also has won 52 of her past 54 sets.

In addition, Swiatek already has beaten Kasatkina three times this year. The pair met at the Australian Open, Dubai and Qatar, with Swiatek winning in straight sets all three times and losing just 11 games. Kasatkina's only career win over Swiatek came in June 2021 on grass, a much different surface than the one they'll encounter on Thursday.

Kasatkina is enjoying a renaissance season. The pro from Russia achieved a career-best singles ranking of 10 in October 2018. But 2019 and '20 were lost seasons for Kasatkina, who fell to 71st in the world. Last year she won the Phillip Island Trophy, her first tournament title in more than two years, and began her resurgence.

Now ranked No. 20 in the world, Kasatkina is having her best grand slam performance. She has not dropped a set in five matches so far on the clay at Roland Garros, and only once was she even pushed to a tiebreak. In clay-court events this year, Kasatkina is a sparkling 12-3. On any other surface she is 11-7.

