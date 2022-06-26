Novak Djokovic seeks his 21st Grand Slam crown and his fourth straight title at the All England Club when the 2022 Wimbledon men's single tournament begins Monday. The 35-year-old has won Wimbledon six times and will be trying to close the gap on Rafael Nadal, who extended his record to 22 Grand Slam titles with his win at the French Open. The 36-year-old Nadal also won the Australian Open and is trying to stay on track for a Calendar Slam, but he hasn't won in London since 2010. He also took the 2008 title. The grizzled veterans will face some hungry younger stars, including 2021 Wimbledon finalist Mario Berrettini and Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz. They won't have to deal with the world's top two players, with top-ranked Russian Daniil Medvedev banned because of his nation's invasion of Ukraine and No. 2 Alexander Zverev out with an injury suffered at Roland Garros.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 -- the last Australian title won by someone other than Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls.

One surprise: Calvert is staying away from Alcaraz, fading the Spaniard despite his obvious talent and recent excellent play. The Spaniard just doesn't have the experience on grass, and the expert doesn't think he is prepared to make any noise in London this year. The youngster has played just two senior matches on grass courts, and Medvedev dispatched him in three easy sets at Wimbledon last year. Calvert thinks he could be headed home early again.

The 19-year-old is 32-4 overall this season and was particularly effective on clay courts. He won in Rio, Madrid and Barcelona, and he also took a hard-court title in Miami. One of his losses was to Zverev, a hard-fought four-set battle in the French Open quarterfinals. But his lack of experience on this surface, and the fact that an elbow issue kept him from playing in any of the tune-up tournaments, mean an opening match with Jan-Lennard Struff could be a major test.

2022 Wimbledon odds, favorites

Novak Djokovic -140

Matteo Berrettini +550

Rafael Nadal +650

Carlos Alcaraz +800

Hubert Hurkacz +1400

Felix Auger-Aliassime +1400

Nick Kyrgios +1800

Stefanos Tsitsipas +1800

Marin Cilic +2000

Andy Murray +2500

Denis Shapovalov +3500

Taylor Fritz +5000

John Isner +5000

Jannik Sinner +5000

Cameron Norrie +5000

Casper Ruud +6500

Tim Van Rijthoven +6500