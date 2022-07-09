Two of the more intriguing players in men's tennis face off for a grand slam title on Sunday. Top-seeded Novak Djokovic takes on unseeded Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon men's final at All England Club. The match is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET in London. Djokovic aims for a fourth straight Wimbledon title, while Kyrgios looks to break through for his first grand slam win. Djokovic advanced to the final by beating Cameron Norrie 3-1 in the semis. Kyrgios advanced after Rafael Nadal (abdomen) withdrew before the other semifinal.

Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios preview

Djokovic is a tremendous performer, and his track record speaks for itself. The 35-year-old is a six-time Wimbledon winner, and he is seeking a fourth consecutive championship in the event. The 19-time grand slam winner has lost only five sets in the 2022 tournament, and he is holding serve at a 92 percent clip over his last 50 matches on a grass surface. Djokovic has a clear advantage in experience, appearing in his 32nd grand slam final, and he is 6-1 in Wimbledon final matches.

Kyrgios is far less proven, but the 27-year-old is playing quite well and he'll come into this match with the rest advantage. He enters this final playing arguably the best tennis of his career, channeling the considerable talent he possesses. Kyrgios has also dropped only five sets in the tournament, showing renewed mental toughness and resilience. He is the first unseeded player and lowest-ranked man to reach even the semifinal at Wimbledon since 2008, and Kyrgios is considered to be a top-tier player on grass, posting a 12-2 mark this season on the surface.

