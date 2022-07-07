No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic's path to a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title got a bit easier as long-time rival Rafael Nadal withdrew from his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios due to a torn abdominal muscle. The 35-year-old Djokovic still has two hurdles to clear in order to retain his crown, however, and one comes in the form of ninth-seeded Brit Cameron Norrie, whom he will face on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET in a 2022 Wimbledon men's semifinal matchup at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Djokovic reached the semis for the 11th time by rallying past Jannik Sinner on Tuesday, while Norrie continued his career-best showing with a five-set quarterfinal triumph over David Goffin.

Djokovic vs. Norrie preview

Djokovic's dream of a seventh career Wimbledon title appeared to be coming to an end as he dropped the first two sets in his quarterfinal match against Sinner. But the veteran Serb switched to another gear and dominated the 20-year-old Italian the rest of the way, winning the final three sets 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2. Djokovic is two match wins away from tying Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for the second-most Wimbledon men's singles titles (seven) and climbing within one of Roger Federer for the record.

Djokovic made short work of Norrie in their only previous meeting, posting a 6-2, 6-1 victory during round-robin play at the 2021 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. The 26-year-old Norrie, whose previous best showing at Wimbledon came when he reached the third round last year, has posted three straight-set victories this year and a pair of five-set triumphs in which he needed to win the final two sets to advance. With his win against Goffin, Norrie joined Roger Taylor, Tim Henman and Andy Murray as the only British men to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon in the Open Era.

