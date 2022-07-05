The 2022 Wimbledon Championships roll on at All England Club on Wednesday (time TBD). One of the headline matches of the day is a quarterfinal battle between Simona Halep and Amanda Anisimova. The winner advances to the event's final four, with both players seeded in the top 20. Halep is the last remaining former grand slam winner in the field.

Halep is a -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest Halep vs. Anisimova odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Anisimova getting +175 (risk $100 to win $175) as the underdog. Caesars sets the over-under for total games at 21.5, with Halep favored by 3.5 games. Before making any 2022 Wimbledon picks or predictions, make sure you check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.

Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova preview

This match projects to be quite competitive. One reason is the play of Anisimova in London, with the 20-year-old American competing at a high level. She defeated Harmony Tan in the previous round, ending Tan's run that included an upset win over Serena Williams. Animisova made a run to the semifinal at the 2019 French Open, eventually losing to Ash Barty, and this is her first return to a grand slam quarterfinal in three years. Animisova also defeated Halep at the 2019 French Open, and her power is a real threat.

Halep is the favorite for a reason, and the No. 16 seed was also the 2019 Wimbledon champion. She is the only remaining grand slam title winner in the women's draw, and Halep also won the 2018 French Open. The former No. 1 player in the world has an active 11-match winning streak at Wimbledon. That includes an impressive win over No. 4 seed Paula Badosa in the fourth round, losing only three games in that match. Halep also owns a lifetime 2-1 edge over Animisova, including a dominant win just prior to arriving at Wimbledon.

