Third-seeded Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria both seek their first appearance in a Grand Slam final when they face off on Thursday in a 2022 Wimbledon women's singles semifinal match at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Jabeur made history on Tuesday, becoming the first Arabian woman to advance past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event when she rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Marie Bouzkova. The Tunisian now meets Maria, who never had advanced past the third round in a major during her career. The German also lost the first set in her quarterfinal match against Jule Niemeier but came away with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Ons Jabeur vs. Tatjana Maria preview

Jabeur made her first quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon last year as the 21st seed but was unable to get past Aryna Sabalenka, who posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory. The 27-year-old, who is the World No. 2, also reached the quarters in the 2020 Australian Open before falling to eventual champion Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4. Jabeur breezed through the first four rounds of this year's Wimbledon, winning each match in straight sets, before hitting a speed bump in the first set against Bouzkova in the quarters.

Maria and Jabeur have met three previous times, with the Tunisian winning qualifying matches for the 2014 U.S. Open and 2018 Beijing Open and the German posting a straight-sets victory in the Round of 32 at the 2017 Linz Open. Maria's previous best showing in 48 Grand Slam events came at Wimbledon in 2015, when she lost in straight sets against Madison Keys in the third round. She is just the sixth woman to reach the Wimbledon semifinals after turning 34 years old, joining Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

