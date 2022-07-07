The 2022 Wimbledon Championships continue on Thursday with a high-profile match on the women's side. The second of a pair of women's semifinal tilts pits Simona Halep against Elena Rybakina with a berth in the final on the line. Halep is the No. 16 seed, with Rybakina entering as the No. 17 seed in the 2022 Wimbledon field. The match is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET in London.

Simona Halep vs. Elena Rybakina preview

Halep is playing at an obscenely high level in London. Though she entered the tournament as the No. 16 seed, Halep has championship pedigree, winning the 2018 French Open title and claiming the championship at Wimbledon in 2019. She is the only remaining player in the women's draw that has a grand slam title, and Halep has won 12 consecutive Wimbledon matches. She utterly dismantled both Amanda Anisimova and Paula Badosa in the last two rounds, and Halep has yet to lose a set in the tournament. She is in a groove with her serve and is known for her elite return game.

Still, Rybakina is a real threat, and the 23-year-old Kazakh is on her deepest grand slam run ever. She is a two-time WTA title winner, and Rybakina is making only her second appearance at Wimbledon. Earlier in the tournament, she knocked off Bianca Andreescu in straight sets, and Rybakina displayed considerable resilience in coming back from an opening set loss against Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarterfinal. That was Rybakina's only set loss of the tournament, and she excels on grass. Rybakina's power is impressive, and her serve can neutralize the strengths of many opponents. In fact, she racked up 15 aces in the quarterfinal win.

