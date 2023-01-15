After winning the Australian Open on three straight occasions, Novak Djokovic missed the event in 2022, unable to defend his crown. The 2023 Australian Open begins on Monday, and Djokovic returns to the field with a chance to extend his all-time record of nine titles in the event. Djokovic is also a 21-time Grand Slam winner, and he can tie Rafael Nadal for the all-time record of 22 with a victory. Nadal is also in the 2023 Australian Open field, and the men's draw is packed with intriguing talent.

Djokovic is the -125 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Australian Open men's singles odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Daniil Medvedev follows at +550, with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios sitting at +1200. Other notables include Nadal at +1400 and Casper Ruud at +2000 to win the grand slam title. Before you pick the 2023 Australian Open men's champ, you need to see who SportsLine tennis Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Rafael Nadal is the No. 1 seed in the 2023 Australian Open field, which is appropriate after he won the 2022 title in the event. Nadal triumphed over Daniil Medvedev in a memorable final match, and the two could face off again in 2023, this time in a potential quarterfinal.

While Nadal could certainly make another memorable run, Onorato sees value in other players through future avenues, believing that Nadal's price doesn't match his likelihood of winning it all. The 37-year-old has a difficult draw, and he is also facing uncertainty with current form after losing six of his last seven singles matches.

Nadal lost his first two matches of 2023, and that comes after an injury-plagued 2022 in which he battled issues with his abdominal region and foot. Nadal doesn't project to have any cakewalks along the way given his draw, and even a potential final match against the heavily favored Djokovic could decrease Nadal's perceived value in the market. You can see who to back here.

