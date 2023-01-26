Novak Djokovic can move one step closer to a record-tying 22nd career grand slam title when he squares off against surprise American Tommy Paul in a semifinal match of the 2023 Australian Open on Friday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The 35-year-old Djokovic has 21 major titles, one shy of the record held by Rafael Nadal. Djokovic also owns a record nine Australian Open titles. To win grand slam title No. 22 and Australian Open title No. 10, he must first get by Paul, a 25-year-old from Voorhees, N.J.

The match is set to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET. Djokovic is a -2500 favorite (risk $2,500 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Paul odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Paul is a +1000 underdog. The over/under for total games is 29.5.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Australian Open 2023 odds and released his coveted best bet for the Djokovic vs. Paul men's semifinal match.

Novak Djokovic vs. Tommy Paul preview

All eyes were on Djokovic entering the tournament. The nine-time champ did not play in Melbourne last year after being famously deported from Australia before the event for not being unvaccinated against COVID-19. He entered this year's tournament as the No. 4 seed despite having won 40 of his last 43 singles matches.

So far in Melbourne he has been nearly flawless. He has dropped only one set in five matches, and that was in a tiebreak. He has dictated play by putting his first serve in play 80% of the time, which ranks 13th in the field.

On Thursday he will face Paul for the first time. Ranked No. 35 in the world, Paul had never gone beyond the fourth round in 13 previous grand slam tournaments. His only career ATP title came in Stockholm in 2021.

So far in Melbourne, Paul has knocked off two seeded opponents: No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in five sets in the second round and No. 24 Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets in the fourth round. Paul leads the field in both first serve return points won (134) and second serve return points won (108). You can see Onorato's best bets here.

How to make Djokovic vs. Paul picks

Onorato has thoroughly studied Djokovic vs. Paul and has identified a strong play.

What is the best bet for Paul vs. Djokovic in the 2023 Australia Open men's semifinal?