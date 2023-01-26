A spot in the men's final of the 2023 Australian Open will be on the line when No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 18 Karen Khachanov square off in a semifinal match on Thursday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The 24-year-old Tsitsipas will be playing in his fourth Australian Open semifinal in the last five years. He has never advanced to the final. Meanwhile the 26-year-old Khachanov is playing in his first Australian Open semifinal and second consecutive grand slam semifinal. In September he lost in the U.S. Open semifinal to Casper Ruud.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov preview

No grand slam brings out the best of Tsitsipas like the Australian Open. Seeded No. 3 overall, Tsitsipas has a 22-5 record in six appearances in the Australian Open. On Thursday he will attempt to reach his first final in Melbourne.

To do so, he will have to get past Khachanov, against whom Tsitsipas has had a history of success. In five previous matchups between the two, Tsitsipas has won them all. Four of those meetings came on hard surfaces, like the one they will see on Thursday.

But Khachanov has found his form in the majors. The 6-foot-6 Russian had played in 23 grand slam tournaments before reaching his first semifinal, in last year's U.S. Open. With his victory over American Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Khachanov again is one win away from playing in his first grand slam final.

In that win over Korda, Khachanov controlled play with a dominant serve. In the first set he won 80% of his first-serve points, and in the second set he won 78%. By contrast Korda won just 50% of his first serves in the second set. Korda was forced to retire three games into the third set with an injured wrist. You can see Onorato's best bets here.

