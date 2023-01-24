Fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic's road to a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title continues when he takes on No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev in the mens' quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 3:30 a.m. ET. Djokovic, who has been battling a hamstring injury, kept alive his hopes of matching Rafael Nadal's mark and winning his record 10th Australian Open championship by cruising past No. 22 seed Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round. Rublev outlasted ninth-seeded Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9) to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the seventh time in his career.

Novak Djokovic vs. Andrey Rublev preview

Djokovic hasn't lost at the Australian Open since falling to Hyeon Chung in the fourth round of the 2018 tournament, winning 25 consecutive matches. The 35-year-old Serb has been almost perfect in this year's event as he's dropped just one set thus far. Djokovic won the Australian Open three straight times before having his visa canceled prior to the 2022 tournament due his being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Rublev, who did not compete in Wimbledon last year, has reached the quarterfinals for the third consecutive time in a Grand Slam. The 25-year-old Russian advanced to this round as the seventh seed in 2021 but suffered a straight-sets loss to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev. Rublev is 1-2 against Djokovic in his career, losing in straight sets twice on hardcourts while defeating the superstar on clay in three sets last year in the final of the Serbia Open. You can see Onorato's best bets here.

