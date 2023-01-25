No. 24 seed Victoria Azarenka continues her quest to be a three-time winner at Melbourne Park when she meets 22nd-seeded Elena Rybakina at Rod Laver Arena in the women's semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open on Thursday. Azarenka, who won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2012 and 2013, kept her hopes alive with a 6-4, 6-1 triumph over No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. Rybakina defeated 17th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 to advance as she aims for her second Grand Slam title in three attempts after winning at Wimbledon last year.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors.

Elena Rybakina vs. Victoria Azarenka preview

Rybakina has been in great form in this tournament, winning four of her first five matches in straight sets. The 23-year-old Russian pulled off a huge upset along the way, knocking off World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round. Rybakina leads all women with 29 aces in this year's Australian Open, including 11 in her quarterfinal triumph over Ostapenko.

Rybakina registered a 6-3, 6-4 win at Indian Wells last year in her only previous meeting with Azarenka, who has reached a Grand Slam semifinal for just the second time since making three appearances in 2013. Since winning her second title at Melbourne that year, the 33-year-old Belarusian has gotten past the fourth round in only three of her seven appearances in the tournament. Azarenka has needed to dig deep this time around as she dropped the first set in matches against No. 10 seed Madison Keys and Lin Zhu in the third and fourth round, respectively, before rallying to victories. You can see Onorato's best bets here.

