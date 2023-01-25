No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka seeks her first appearance in a Grand Slam final when she takes on the unseeded Magda Linette in the women's semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Sabalenka, who reached the semifinals of a major tournament for the third time in last year's U.S. Open, has won each of her first five matches in this event in straight sets. Linette defeated 30th-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals for her fourth consecutive win against a seeded opponent.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Magda Linette preview

Sabalenka, who hadn't gotten past the fourth round in any of her previous six appearances in the Australian Open, cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over the unseeded Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals. The 24-year-old Belarusian has lost more than three games in a set only twice thus far, with her toughest battle being a 7-5 triumph in the first set of her fourth-round match against No. 12 seed Belinda Bencic. Sabalenka dominated Linette in their previous two meetings, losing a total of seven games en route to straight-set victories.

Linette has been in uncharted territory for a while as she failed to get past the third round in each of her first 39 career Grand Slam appearances. The 30-year-old has recorded four straight-set victories in this tournament but has battled throughout, losing at least four games in seven of her 11 overall sets. Linette pulled off a huge upset in the fourth round as she posted a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 triumph over No. 4 seed Carolina Garcia. You can see Onorato's best bets here.

