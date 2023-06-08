The 2023 French Open continues with a pair of men's semifinal battles scheduled for Friday. The most high-profile match of the men's draw features No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz taking on No. 3 seed Novak Djokovic with a spot in the final on the line. Alcaraz seeks his second Grand Slam title, while Djokovic aims to set an all-time record with his 23rd Grand Slam win. The match is set to begin at 8:45 am ET in Paris.

Alcaraz is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Alcaraz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Djokovic coming in at +160 (risk $100 to win $160). Caesars lists the over/under for total games at 8.5, with Alcaraz favored by 3.5 games. Before making any 2023 French Open picks, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Top Djokovic vs. Alcaraz predictions

The matchup between Djokovic and Alcaraz has everything any observer could want on the Roland Garros clay. Djokovic is making his 45th career appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal and looking for his 23rd Grand Slam title. He breezed by Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets in the quarterfinal, facing only three break points, and Djokovic defeated Karen Khachanov in four sets on Tuesday to reach this point. He has only dropped one set in the tournament, losing the opener to Khachanov before winning three straight, and Djokovic's form is impressive alongside his immeasurable experience and pedigree.

Alcaraz is the No. 1 player in the world and No. 1 seed coming off a 2022 U.S. Open win. He is the youngest semifinalist at Roland Garros since 2007, and has appeared virtually unbeatable in the tournament. He is 25-2 on clay this season after thrashing No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal, and Alcaraz is also 1-0 all-time against Djokovic. That win came on the clay surface at the 2022 Madrid Masters, and Alcaraz won't be intimidated by the all-time great. See who to pick here.

How to make Djokovic vs. Alcaraz picks

