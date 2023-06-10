Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland will look to win her second consecutive French Open women's singles title when she faces Karolina Muchova in Saturday's final at 9 a.m. ET at Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris. Swiatek, who also won the 2020 French Open as well as the 2022 U.S. Open in Grand Slam events, defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7) on Thursday. Muchova advanced with a hard-fought 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 win over Aryna Sabalenka in the other semifinal. Muchova won the only other meeting between the two, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the J&T Banka Prague Open in April 2019.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Swiatek as the -900 favorite on the money line, while Muchova is at +550. Since turning pro in 2016, the 22-year-old Swiatek has won 13 singles titles in her career. Muchova, 26, has one career singles titles, and had not advanced past the semifinal round of any Grand Slam event until this year. Before you bet on the 2023 French Open, you need to see what proven SportsLine tennis expert Jose Onarato has to say.

Onorato knows that Swiatek has been on a roll and survived her toughest challenge of the tournament against Haddad Maia. Going into the semifinals, Swiatek had not lost more than six games in any match. She cruised to first and second round wins with identical 6-4, 6-0 triumphs over Cristina Bucsa of Spain in the opener and Claire Liu of the United States in the second. She then defeated Xinyu Wang of China 6-0, 6-0, and Lesya Tsurenko of Ukraine, who retired after Swiatek had gained a 5-1 advantage in the first set. In the quarterfinals, she defeated American Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2.

Swiatek has been dominant on clay, and is 18-2 on the surface this year. She was 18-1 on clay in 2022 and is 110-16 on it all-time. In clay tournaments leading up to the French Open, she won at Stuttgart in April, beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4 to win the title. She was second at Madrid, losing the title match to Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in early May, before losing in the quarterfinals at Rome in mid-May to Elena Rybakina 2-6, 7-6 (3-3), 2-2 before retiring.

Onorato also knows Muchova is always a hard out at any tournament. She has reached the quarterfinals of three tournaments this year, including at Indian Wells in March. At that tournament, Rybakina outlasted her 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4. She also reached the quarterfinals at Auckland in January and Dubai in February.

Muchova is looking to break through and win her first Grand Slam event. She had reached the second round of the Australian Open in January, and had not reached past the third round in her two previous appearances at the French Open. She was a semifinalist at the 2021 Australian Open, and reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in both 2019 and 2021. She currently is ranked 42nd in the world. See who to pick here.

