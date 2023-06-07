Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is looking to win her second French Open title and third in four years as she looks to advance to the semifinals when she meets Coco Gauff in Wednesday's quarterfinals at 6:30 a.m. ET at Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris, France. Swiatek, who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, is looking for her fourth Grand Slam championship. Gauff, 19, reached the finals of last year's French open where she dropped a 6-1, 6-3 decision to Swiatek. Gauff is 7-3 on clay this year, while Swiatek is 16-2.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Swiatek as the -1400 favorite on the money line, while Gauff is at +700. Swiatek, 22, has won 13 singles titles in her career, while Gauff has three career singles championships. Before you lock in any 2023 French Open picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine tennis expert Jose Onarato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors.

That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 - up 60.42 units - in 2022. Anyone who follows him cashes tickets.

Now, Onorato has locked in on the 2023 French Open women's quarterfinal matchup featuring Swiatek vs. Gauff and revealed his picks and best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks.

Top 2023 French Open women's quarterfinal predictions

Onarato knows that Swiatek has dominated on clay, and has compiled a 108-16 all-time record on the surface. She won the title at Stuttgart in April, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4. She followed that up with two more clay tournaments. She finished second at Madrid, losing to Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Swiatek then bowed out in the quarterfinals at Rome, retiring in the third set against Elena Rybakina.

She has dominated at Paris, and has not dropped a set. She defeated Cristina Bucsa in the first round and Claire Liu in the second with identical 6-4, 6-0 wins. She then swept past Xinyu Wang 6-0, 6-0, before defeating Lesya Tsurenko 5-1 after she retired in the first set. Swiatek has compiled a career singles record of 241-61 (79.8%).

Onarato knows Gauff is a formidable foe. She has one win this year, defeating Rebeka Masarova on the hard courts at Auckland in January. Gauff reached the semifinals at Dubai in February, falling 6-4, 6-2 to Swiatek. This is the deepest she has gone in a clay tournament this year.

She reached the third round at both Madrid and Rome. Gauff has compiled a 142-74 career record (65.7%) and is ranked sixth in the world rankings. Her highest ranking was fourth last October. She is also a former world No. 1 junior. See who to pick here.

How to make 2023 Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff picks

Onarato has locked in his best bets, and they include confident pick on how long this quarterfinal match lasts. You can only see his French Open picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Swiatek vs. Gauff in the French Open, and what pick could lead to a big return? Visit SportsLine now to check out Jose Onarato's bets for the 2023 French Open quarterfinals, all from the tennis expert who was 96-67-7, up 60.42 units in 2022, and find out