Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka is taking aim at her second Grand Slam win in a row as she looks to advance to the finals of the 2023 French Open when she meets Karolina Muchova in Thursday's semifinal at 9 a.m. ET from Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris, France. Sabalenka advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Elina Svitolina on Tuesday. Muchova, meanwhile, earned a 7-5, 6-2 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals. This is the deepest Muchova has gone in a Grand Slam since reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2021.

Onorato knows that Sabalenka has played well on clay this year, compiling a 14-2 record on the surface. Last month, she defeated Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win at Madrid. She opened the year with two impressive wins. She first won at Adelaide, before defeating Elena Rybakina to win the Australian Open for her first Grand Slam championship, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Sabalenka has a shot at moving up to No. 1 in the rankings with a French Open title. After a slow start to her career, she has been dominant since 2020 and has amassed a 141-55 mark (71.9%) over that span. Over the three-plus seasons, she is 42-13 (76%) on clay. Since turning pro, she is 334-165 (66.9%).

Onorato knows Muchova is a formidable foe, reaching the quarterfinals at three tournaments this year, including at Indian Wells in March where she lost 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4 to Rybakina. Muchova reached the second round of the Australian Open in January after falling in the first round at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2022. This is her best showing at the French Open, after having reached the third round the past two years. She is ranked No. 42 in the world rankings.

She has also played well on clay, going 9-2 on the surface this year. Muchova is coming off a 3-1 mark at Rome to prepare for the French Open, losing to Paula Badosa Gilbert 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 last month in the fourth round. She is 61-33 on clay since 2016, and has won 24 of 31 matches overall in 2023. Muchova went head-to-head with Sabalenka in the 2019 WTA Elite Trophy singles tournament, with Sabalenka winning 7-5, 7-6. See who to pick here.

