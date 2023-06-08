Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland will look to continue her French Open dominance when she faces 15th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the semifinals on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. ET at Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris. Swiatek is looking for her second consecutive French Open championship and third in four years. Swiatek advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. Haddad Maia moved on after outlasting Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Wednesday.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Swiatek as the -1600 favorite on the money line, while Haddad Maia is at +800. Swiatek, 22, has won 13 singles titles in her career since turning pro in 2016, including three Grand Slam championships. Haddad Maia, 27, has two career singles titles, and had not advanced past the second round in any Grand Slam event until this year. Before you lock in any 2023 French Open picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine tennis expert Jose Onarato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors.

That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 - up 60.42 units - in 2022. Anyone who follows him cashes tickets.

Now, Onorato has locked in on the 2023 French Open women's quarterfinal matchup featuring Swiatek vs. Gauff and revealed his picks and best bets.

Onorato knows that Swiatek has dominated the opposition this entire tournament and has not lost more than six games in any match. She opened French Open play with identical 6-4, 6-0 wins over Cristina Bucsa of Spain in the first round and Claire Liu of the United States in the second round. Swiatek followed that up with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over China's Xinyu Wang. In the fourth round, she got some good fortune with a 5-1 win over Ukraine's Lesya Tsurenko, who had to retire after not being able to continue.

Swiatek has been hard to stop on clay, going 17-2 this season on the surface. In warm-up tournaments prior to the French Open, she defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4 to win the championship at Stuttgart's clay surface in April. She placed second at Madrid, losing the title match to Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in early May, before losing in the quarterfinals at Rome in mid-May to Elena Rybakina 2-6, 7-6 (3-3), 2-2 before retiring. Swiatek is 33-6 this season.

Onorato also knows Haddad Maia has been tenacious at Roland-Garros and has had a refuse-to-lose attitude so far. After cruising to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Germany's Tatjana Maria in the first round, she defeated Russia's Diana Shnaider 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in round two. She has had to battle back to win each of her last three matches. She defeated Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the third round, and rallied past Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5 in round four.

In the quarterfinals, she had to come back to beat Jabeur. She has had a lot of success on clay this year, going 11-4, and is 202-99 on the surface dating back to the 2011 season. Haddad Maia, who has been ranked as high as 12th in February of this year, is 406-203 (66.7%) in career matches. She lost in the first round of the Australian Open in the first Grand Slam event of the year. See who to pick here.

Now, Onorato has locked in his best bets, and they include confident picks on the outright winner, as well as advice on how long this semifinal match lasts.

So who wins Swiatek vs. Haddad Maia, and what pick could lead to a big return?