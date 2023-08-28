Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz headline a jam-packed field of top-tier players at the 2023 U.S. Open. The tournament is set to begin on Monday at 11 a.m. ET and it marks the fourth and final grand slam tournament of the year. Djokovic is seeking his 24th grand slam title and enters as arguably the best hardcourt player of all-time. However, Alcaraz won the 2022 U.S. Open, defeated Djokovic for the 2023 Wimbledon title, and will enter as the No. 1 seed in the field.

Djokovic enters the men's singles tournament as a +120 betting favorite (risk $100 to win $120) from the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds. Alcaraz is next at +175, with Daniil Medvedev listed at +900. Other U.S. Open favorites include Jannik Sinner (+1100), Alexander Zverev (+2500), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (+3000). Before making any 2023 U.S. Open picks for the men's champ, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Top 2023 U.S. Open men's predictions

Onorato has dug deep into the field in search of value, and we can tell you that he is not finding it in Alcaraz from a pre-tournament perspective. Alcaraz is the No. 1 seed and second-favorite in the betting odds. While Onorato believes Alcaraz is fully capable of winning the tournament, this price is too aggressive in a field that features Djokovic, Medvedev and many other talented players. Alcaraz won the 2022 U.S. Open without Djokovic in the field, but Djokovic has won six of the last nine grand slams he has participated in and 23 grand slams overall.

Djokovic also has the best hardcourt profile in the tournament, and Alcaraz must face a more difficult road to a potential final. Medvedev could be in line for a semifinal battle with Alcaraz and, before that, Alcaraz could have to deal with Sinner, who has the fourth-best odds to win the title before the tournament. No one has repeated as a men's U.S. Open champion since Roger Federer in 2007-08, and the price isn't good enough for an investment in Alcaraz. See who else to back and fade here.

2023 Men's U.S. Open odds, top contenders

Novak Djokovic +120

Carlos Alcaraz +150

Daniil Medvedev +900

Jannik Sinner +1100

Alexander Zverev +2500

Stefanos Tsitsipas +3000

Holger Rune +4000

Casper Ruud +4000

Hubert Hurkacz +4500

Taylor Fritz +5000

Frances Tiafoe +5000

Andrey Rubiev +6000

Tommy Paul +6000