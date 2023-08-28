After holding the top spot in the rankings for well over a year, and posting her fourth Grand Slam title at the French Open, Iga Swiatek of Poland is considered one of the clear favorites to hoist the trophy as the 2023 U.S. Open women's tournament gets underway on Monday. Swiatek has already won three events this year, and has reached the finals in two other tournaments. Now she is going for back-to-back U.S. Open titles after winning the crown last year. To do so, however, she must navigate a talented field that includes second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina and sixth-ranked Coco Gauff.

Swiatek enters the women's singles tournament as a +230 betting favorite (risk $100 to win $230) from the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds. Sabalenka is next at +440, followed by Gauff at +750. Other U.S. Open favorites include fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina at +850, third-ranked Jessica Pegula at +1000 and fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur at +1600. Before making any 2023 U.S. Open picks on the women's side, you need to see who SportsLine tennis Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Earlier this year, he correctly picked Aryna Sabalenka (-140) to win the Australian Open final over Elena Rybakina and to do so two sets to one (+325).

Top 2023 U.S. Open women's predictions

Onorato is fading on Rybakina, who has compiled a 25-7 record on hard surfaces this year. The 24-year-old reached the finals of the Australian Open in January and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She has not gotten out of the third round at the U.S. Open, and bowed out in the first round at New York in 2022. She has five career singles championships, including one Grand Slam -- the 2022 Wimbledon crown.

Another one of the favorites to win the 2023 U.S. Open women's singles championship is Pegula. The 29-year-old American has three career titles, and is looking for her first Grand Slam win. Since turning pro in 2009, she has compiled a career record of 378-227 (62.5%). She is 43-14 this season, including 29-8 on hard surfaces. She has won two tournaments this year and been in the finals of one other.

Also looking to break through is Jabeur. The 28-year-old Tunisian has reached the finals at Wimbledon and the quarterfinals at the French Open. She has four career victories, and has compiled a 415-225 (64.8%) career record. This year, she has one tournament victory and reached the semifinals of two others, while compiling a 24-11 mark. She is 6-5 on hard surfaces in 2023, and 68-37 since 2020. You can see who Onorato backs here.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open women's picks

2023 U.S. Open odds, top contenders

Iga Swiatek +230

Aryna Sabalenka +470

Coco Gauff 7-1

Elena Rybakina +850

Jessica Pegula 10-1

Ons Jabeur 21-1

Karolina Muchova 21-1

Marketa Vondrousova 29-1

Elina Svitolina 50-1

Liudmila Samsonova 55-1

Carolina Garcia 65-1

Maria Sakkari 65-1

Danielle Collins 75-1

Madison Keys 80-1

Belinda Bencic 80-1

Bianca Andreescu 80-1

Qinwen Zheng 80-1

Donna Vekic 80-1

Petra Kvitova 80-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia 95-1

Linda Noskova 95-1

Linda Fruhvirtova 95-1

Mirra Andreeva 95-1

Daria Kasatkina 100-1

Magda Linette 100-1

Alina Korneeva 100-1