The top two men's tennis players in the world face off on Sunday when top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz meets second-ranked Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon men's championship match at 9 a.m. ET at Centre Court of the All England Club in Wimbledon, England. Djokovic is seeking his eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row. He is also looking for his 24th Grand Slam championship and third in a row. Alcaraz, who has one Grand Slam championship after winning the 2022 U.S. Open, is competing in just his second Grand Slam final.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Djokovic as the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) on the money line, while Alcaraz is the +150 underdog in the latest 2023 Wimbledon odds. The over/under for total games is 40.5. This will be a rematch of last month's French Open semifinal, which saw Djokovic earn a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 triumph. Before making any 2023 Wimbledon picks, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Now, Onorato has locked in on the 2023 Wimbledon men's final matchup featuring Djokovic vs. Alcaraz and revealed his best bets. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top Djokovic vs. Alcaraz predictions

Onorato knows that Djokovic dominates on grass, compiling a 119-19 (86.2%) career mark on the surface. He is 6-0 on the surface this year and is 27-0 on grass since 2018. In fact, the 36-year-old from Serbia, has not lost more than one match on grass in a year since going 9-3 on the surface in 2012. Since beginning his career in 2004, Djokovic has compiled a 1,165-236 (83.2%) overall record.

Djokovic is coming off a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Jannik Sinner of Italy in the semifinals. He breezed through the first three rounds at Wimbledon, defeating Pedro Cachin of Argentina 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Round 1, and Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the second round. He followed that up by defeating Stan Warinka of Switzerland 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (5) and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4. In the quarterfinals, he then dispatched Russian Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Onorato also knows Alcaraz, 20, has also played well on grass, going 11-0 this year and 15-2 in his career. He would like to continue his recent Grand Slam success, and has already surpassed his best showing at Wimbledon. Prior to this year, the Spaniard had not gone further than the fourth round at the All England Club. For his career, he is 10-2 all-time at Wimbledon.

Overall, he has compiled a 214-55 (79.6%) mark in men's singles action. In Friday's semifinals, he advanced with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia. After breezing through the first two rounds without dropping a set, he defeated Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 in the third round. He then beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the fourth round, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, and then Holger Rune of Denmark in the quarterfinals, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4. See who to pick here.

How to make Alcaraz vs. Djokovic picks

In addition to his full breakdown of the match, Onorato has revealed two best bets, including one that returns around +400. You can only see Onorato's Wimbledon picks and analysis at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Djokovic vs. Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon men's semifinal? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's best bets for Alcaraz vs. Djokovic, all from the elite tennis handicapper who has crushed his Grand Slam tennis picks, and find out.