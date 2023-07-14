Two of the world's best face off Friday when top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz battles third-ranked Daniil Medvedev in a 2023 Wimbledon men's singles semifinal match at 10:30 a.m. ET at Centre Court of the All England Club in Wimbledon, England. Medvedev had been ranked No. 1 for 16 weeks starting at the end of February 2022, but can put himself back into position to retake it with a Wimbledon victory. This is the deepest Medvedev has ever gone at the All England Club, reaching the fourth round in 2021. Alcaraz made it to the fourth round last year at Wimbledon, his best showing at the event.

Onorato knows that Alcaraz has dominated on grass, compiling a 14-2 career record on the surface. One of those losses, however, was a straight-set defeat to Medvedev in 2021. The Russian posted a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win in their second-round matchup. Alcaraz, however, is 10-0 this year and has not gone past four sets in any Wimbledon match in 2023.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Alcaraz cruised to a 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Holger Rune of Denmark. The Spaniard has been on a roll, and has trailed in just one set. He opened Wimbledon play with a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Jeremy Chardy of France, defeated Alexandre Muller of France 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3, and beat Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5. In the fourth round, he topped Italian Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Onorato also knows Medvedev enjoys playing on grass, and is 7-2 on the surface this year. In 71 career matches on grass, he is 50-21. Like Alcaraz, he has been on a bit of a roll since the tournament began with one exception. After pretty much breezing through the first four rounds, he outlasted American Christopher Eubanks in five sets on Wednesday. Medvedev, who trailed early, earned a 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 triumph to reach the semifinals.

Medvedev, who has 20 career wins, including a 2021 U.S. Open title, opened up the tournament with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Great Britain's Arthur Frey. In the second round, he posted a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over France's Adrian Mannarino, before dispatching Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. In the fourth round, he beat Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, who retired trailing 6-4, 6-2. Besides winning the U.S. Open, he reached the finals in New York in 2019 and semifinals in 2020. He has also reached the finals of the Australian Open twice -- 2021 and 2022. See who to pick here.

