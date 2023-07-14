Novak Djokovic aims to continue his bid at history during the 2023 Wimbledon men's semifinals on Friday. Djokovic, who entered as the pre-tournament favorite, is looking for a fifth straight Wimbledon title. He will face Jannik Sinner in the semifinal at All England Club in London, with the winner set to face either top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev. The match is set to begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. ET.

Djokovic is a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Sinner odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Sinner getting +350 (risk $100 to win $350) as the underdog. Caesars sets the over/under for total games at 36.5, with Djokovic favored by 5.5 games. Before making any 2023 Wimbledon picks, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors.

Djokovic has been the favorite in the tournament every step of the way. The 36-year-old has won four straight Wimbledon crowns, and Djokovic recently set the all-time record for men's grand slam wins (23) at the French Open. Djokovic is also looking to tie Roger Federer with eight Wimbledon titles, and he can win a third grand slam this year for the fourth time in his career. Djokovic navigated a four-set win over Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal, dropping only eight games over the final three sets. That allowed him to tie Federer with a 46th grand slam semifinal appearance, and Federer has 33 straight wins at Wimbledon.

Sinner is a top-10 player in the world, and the 21-year-old Italian is making his first appearance in a grand slam semifinal. He has lost only two sets in the tournament, and Sinner just enjoyed a convincing win over Roman Safiullin in the quarterfinal. He is 32-10 this season and, last year at Wimbledon, Sinner pushed Djokovic to five sets. Only three men have won two sets against Djokovic during this five-year run, and Sinner proved he is capable of standing toe-to-toe with the all-time great. See who to pick here.

